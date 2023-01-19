Apple to assess its labour practices

January 19, 2023 02:11 pm | Updated 02:11 pm IST

Apple will audit its U.S. labor practices under an agreement with a coalition of investors, a report said. The coalition controls about $7 billion worth of Apple stock as of last week.

As part of its agreement, Apple had agreed to hire a third-party firm to conduct the assessment, the coalition said in a letter to the company’s chairman on Tuesday. The audit will look into whether Apple is complying with its official human rights policy as it relates to “workers’ freedom of association and collective bargaining rights in the United States,” according to a report by New York Times, citing a company filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In its financial filing announcing the assessment, Apple said that it would conduct the audit by the end of the year and publish a report later.

Apple’s plan to audit comes at a time when federal regulators and employees have complained that Apple has violated labour rights as they have sought to unionize over the past year. However, Apple has denied the accusations.

Last year, workers voted to unionize at two Apple stores in the U.S., and workers at two other stores filed petitions to hold union election before withdrawing them.

Workers hoped unionizing would help them get better pay, and more transparency in obtaining job assignments and promotions.

In May, Apple said that it was raising its minimum hourly starting wage to $22 from $20, which some workers interpreted as an effort to undermine their organising campaigns.

Workers have also filed charges accusing Apple of labour law violations in at least six stores, including charges that the company illegally monitored them, prohibited union fliers in a break room, and threatened them for unionising.