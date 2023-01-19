HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Apple to assess its labour practices

As part of its agreement, Apple had agreed to hire a third-party firm to conduct the assessment.

January 19, 2023 02:11 pm | Updated 02:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The Apple logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York, U.S.

The Apple logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York, U.S. | Photo Credit: Mike Segar

Apple will audit its U.S. labor practices under an agreement with a coalition of investors, a report said. The coalition controls about $7 billion worth of Apple stock as of last week.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

As part of its agreement, Apple had agreed to hire a third-party firm to conduct the assessment, the coalition said in a letter to the company’s chairman on Tuesday. The audit will look into whether Apple is complying with its official human rights policy as it relates to “workers’ freedom of association and collective bargaining rights in the United States,” according to a report by  New York Times, citing a company filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In its financial filing announcing the assessment, Apple said that it would conduct the audit by the end of the year and publish a report later.

Apple’s plan to audit comes at a time when federal regulators and employees have complained that Apple has violated labour rights as they have sought to unionize over the past year. However, Apple has denied the accusations.

Last year, workers voted to unionize at two Apple stores in the U.S., and workers at two other stores filed petitions to hold union election before withdrawing them.

ALSO READ
Apple workers vote to unionise second Apple Store in US

Workers hoped unionizing would help them get better pay, and more transparency in obtaining job assignments and promotions.

In May, Apple said that it was raising its minimum hourly starting wage to $22 from $20, which some workers interpreted as an effort to undermine their organising campaigns.

Workers have also filed charges accusing Apple of labour law violations in at least six stores, including charges that the company illegally monitored them, prohibited union fliers in a break room, and threatened them for unionising.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.