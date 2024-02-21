GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Apple receives U.S. patent for “fabric control device”

Apple received a U.S. patent, dated February 20, for a fabric-based item with circuit-related elements such as switches and sensors

February 21, 2024 03:05 pm | Updated 03:05 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
As per the filing, the patent application was filed on January 6, 2022 [File]

As per the filing, the patent application was filed on January 6, 2022 [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Apple on Tuesday received a patent in the U.S. for a “fabric control device,” which described a fabric-based item that could contain circuit-related elements such as switches and sensors.

As per the document, the patent application was filed on January 6, 2022.

“Areas of the fabric may overlap input circuitry such as button switches, touch sensors, force sensors, proximity sensors, and other sensing circuitry and may overlap other components such as light-emitting components and haptic output devices,” stated a passage from the patent filing.

ALSO READ
Apple is building prototypes of foldable iPhones: Report

It added that the tech could be applied to bags, furniture, clothing, and electronic devices. Basic diagrams showed possible textile patterns for the proposed item, as well as a finger interacting with the surface.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The inventors named in the patent application were Daniel A. Podhajny, Daniel D. Sunshine, and Kathryn P. Crews. All were listed as being from the U.S.

“The fabric-based item may include control circuitry that gathers user input from the input circuitry and wireless communications circuitry that the control circuitry uses to transmit remote control commands and other wire-less signals in response information from the input circuitry,” said the filing.

However, the filing also detailed risks such as the fabric-based device being awkward to use, unattractive, or non-functional.

Apple this month released its Vision Pro headset at a price of $3,500, with many early users praising its visuals while others complained of headache and strain.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / gadgets (general) / emerging technologies

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.