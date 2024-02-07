February 07, 2024 02:32 pm | Updated 02:32 pm IST

Apple is paving the way for sweeping changes in the way App Store and apps operate in iOS. The changes seen in the Developer Beta versions of its iOS 17 come following antitrust pressure from EU to open up the iOS ecosystem.

With the latest versions, Apple is paving the way for alternative app marketplaces, alternative payment systems, third-party browser engine support, and NFC access for banks and third-party payment providers.

While these changes are limited to the EU and will not be available in other countries. Changes to gaming apps include allowing cloud gaming apps like Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce NOW, a report from Macrumors said.

Mini games, chatbots, and plug-ins are also being to use in-app purchase system.

The upcoming betas for upcoming iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4 are available to developers for testing. Registered developers can opt into the betas by opening the Settings app, going to the Software update section, and tapping on the “Beta Update”.

The latest beta updates also bring new emoji characters, transcripts for podcasts in the Podcast app, support for using SharePlay with the HomePod, StopWatch Live Activities, and more.

Antitrust regulators in the EU have been pushing for changes in how tech firms like Alphabet, Apple, Meta, Microsoft and TikTok owner ByteDance handle their services. Under the Digital Services Act, enforced in November, tech firms are required to do more to tackle illegal content and keep a check on undue dominance of certain companies in the tech space.