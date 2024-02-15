GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg claims Quest headset beats Apple’s Vision Pro

Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg reviewed Apple’s Vision Pro and compared it to his own company’s Quest 3 headset, before concluding that Meta’s product was better

February 15, 2024 02:33 pm | Updated 02:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Released in October last year, the Meta Quest 3 came with a price tag of $499.99, compared to the Vision Pro’s $3,500 as pictured in the image [File]

Released in October last year, the Meta Quest 3 came with a price tag of $499.99, compared to the Vision Pro’s $3,500 as pictured in the image [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg carried out a comparison of his company’s Quest 3 headset and Apple’s newly released Vision Pro, only to conclude on Wednesday that Meta’s product was better.

In a video shot on Meta’s Quest 3 headset and posted on Instagram, Zuckerberg first pointed out that Meta’s headset was around “seven times less expensive” than Apple’s $3,500 Vision Pro.

Released in October last year, the Meta Quest 3 came with a price tag of $499.99.

“After using it [Vision Pro], I don’t think Quest is better value. I think Quest is the better product, period, “said Zuckerberg. “Honestly, I’m pretty surprised that Quest is so much better for the vast majority of things that people use these headsets for, with that price differential.”

After a year of layoffs, Meta starts 2024 with revenue growth and ambitious AI plans

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today's Cache)

He claimed that Quest was much more comfortable and 120 grams lighter on a user’s face, with a wider field of view and crisper visuals than Apple’s headset. Zuckerberg admitted that Apple’s headset screen had a higher resolution, but remarked on the “trade-offs” Apple made when considering the device’s quality.

The Meta chief did not miss an opportunity to point out that Quest supported YouTube and had a larger gaming library, unlike the Vision Pro.

