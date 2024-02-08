February 08, 2024 01:36 pm | Updated 01:36 pm IST

Apple is building prototypes of foldable iPhones in a clamshell design in what will be the biggest hardware design change for the product.

The Cupertino-based company is building at least two protypes that fold widthwise, a report from The Information said.

Foldable smartphones have become increasingly common since Samsung launched the Galaxy Fold in 2019. Since then, companies including Motorola, Google, Xiaomi, and OnePlus have launched foldable smartphones.

However, higher price points, fragility of the display and higher repair costs compared to traditional smartphones have relegated foldable devices to a niche.

Apple is yet to officially announce plans to unveil a foldable smartphone space, which is currently dominated by Samsung.

Apple recently launched its highly anticipated Vision Pro headset, that is amongst the company’s most expensive products at $3,500 — a price point that has most analysts predicting the company may only sell 1 million or fewer devices during its first year.