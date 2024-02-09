GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Apple redesigns iCloud app for Windows: Here is all that is new  

Apple launched a redesigned iCloud app for Windows that comes with improved onboarding and content syncing experience for iPhone and iPad users  

February 09, 2024 01:53 pm | Updated 01:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Apple launched a redesigned version of its iCloud app for Windows.

Apple launched a redesigned version of its iCloud app for Windows. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Apple launched a redesigned version of its iCloud app for Windows. The company also launched versions of its entire suite of Windows apps, which now include Apple Music, TV, and Devices app.

The updated iCloud app for Windows comes with a new setup experience for easier onboarding. The app also comes with a sync status indicator for services that show the progress of uploading and downloading content from iCloud.

The update also adds support for physical security keys for secure Apple ID sign-in, reduces the frequency of sign-in prompts, and more.

Updates in Apple’s suite of apps including segmentation of the iTunes app into four different apps, with a standalone experience for Apple Music and Apple TV.

Apple Music also features a new UI, lossless playback, time-synced lyrics, and 4K Music videos.

Additionally, the Apple TV app will now allow Windows users to access original Apple TV+ programming along with their library and purchased or rented video content. The new Devices app will allow users to update, sync, and backup their Apple devices, and the iTunes app will continue to be the home for Podcasts and Audiobooks.

The redesign from Apple comes almost a year after the Cupertino-based smartphone manufacturer first previewed the apps. While the redesign does bring changes, functionalities like sync Notes, Reminders, Pages, Numbers, and Keynote apps are still missing.

And though, syncing an iPhone with a Windows PC is still not as convenient as it is with a Mac, increasing pressure from customers and regulators is bound to positively impact cross-platform compatibility.

The redesigned suite of apps from Apple is available for download in the Microsoft Store.

