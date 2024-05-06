GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

COVID-19 vaccines: Much ado about known unknowns 
Premium

This week in health: risk-benefit analysis for vaccines, India’s food safety challenge and how a computer science conundrum could transform healthcare.

May 06, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated May 08, 2024 09:51 am IST

Saumya Kalia
Image for representational purpose only. File

Image for representational purpose only. File | Photo Credit: PTI

(In the weekly Health Matters newsletter, Saumya Kalia writes about getting to good health, and staying thereYou can subscribe here to get the newsletter in your inbox.)

There are things we know that we don’t know. At least statistically, we are told that for every 100,000 people, at least 164 are likely to die from air pollution; 17 due to traffic collisions; nine will succumb to alcohol-related diseases. Do we know if our lives will make up one of these statistics? No, but we breathe, drive and drink. These are known unknowns; once discovered, they demand due care and caution. Uncertainty is built everywhere, and more uniquely in medical research, where findings are sometimes confounding if not looked at in the broader sense, and thereby harder to communicate.

 The recent COVID-19 vaccine scare is a tale of exploiting and weaponising this uncertainty. The events unfolded like a detective mystery in reverse. AstraZeneca admitted in a U.K. court recently that its vaccine Covishield can cause a rare side-effect called TTS (Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome), which causes blood clots. The submission created a firestorm in India, given Covishield was largely used in India’s immunisation programme. Several reports have erroneously claimed that the Covishield side-effect was made public for the “first time”; The controversy has reached the Supreme Court with a petition to set up of a panel to study the risk factors. The Karnataka Health Department recently served notice to a private law college for spreading false rumours about Covishied. Like firefighters, health experts and doctors are reiterating that all Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI) are routinely monitored. 

This court admission is not new information, doctors say. This risk was identified and flagged back in 2021; packaging was modified to insert information associated with the side effects; even the WHO wrote about it first in May 2021 and then in 2023.Read Bindu Shajan Perapaddan’s report on the rare vaccine side-effect is “no secret” and they are “well aware of the warning which has been available in India as an insert with the vaccine since the time it was introduced for general public here”. Also, every vaccine, from Polio to Hepatitis B, has side effects and risk-benefit analyses often decide the course of action. During COVID-19, global health stakeholders weighed the risk of TTS from the AstraZeneca vaccine against deaths and ICU admissions prevented. Studies since then suggest that the Covishield vaccine risks were minimal compared to benefits. A retrospective study by two Kozhikode doctors of almost 3,000 adverse reactions found only 2% of deaths were “consistently associated with the administration of the vaccine and others were coincidental”, reports A.S. Jayanth. A senior Health Ministry official notedthat “TTS can also occur in the absence of vaccination.

To put this risk into perspective: the risk of dying from a traffic collision is at least five times higher than dying from TTS caused due to a COVID-19 vaccine. But to be sure, this is not much ado about nothing: India can take many more strides in strengthening regulatory processes and improving the surveillance of AEFI. A political reading of scientific events however only lends power to anti-vax movements. The storm will settle and fire will be extinguished only to be flamed another day; the dust and detritus however threaten to deflect attention from a public health conversation on India’s vaccine readiness and the need for greater transparency in clinical trials. 

It is poetic the Covishield controversy coincides with World Immunization Week observed from April 24 to April 30. 2024 marks 50 years since the WHO launched the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI), as the eradication of smallpox virus was on the horizon. India launched the EPI (later renamed as the Universal Immunisation Programme) in 1985. Chandrakant Lahariya and Rakesh Kumar outline the success and struggles of the EPI in the last five decades, lessons that can be applied to improving India’s adult vaccine coverage. 

While vaccines are facing the heat online, food safety and quality are up in smoke elsewhere. Over the last couple of weeks, we have been tracking food safety issues in India — among them, how the FSSAI had its hands full with Nestle’s sugar-infused baby products and possible contamination in Indian spices. Action soon followed. Food industry members recently welcomed measures, introduced by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and Spices Board of India, to maintain quality checks of food products sold in domestic and international markets. Activists noted that despite having stringent food safety frameworks, India continues to grapple with a lack of on-ground implementation. Recent reports also suggested that FSSAI has allowed high levels of pesticide residues in herbs and spices. The Union Health Ministry rejected these claims and called them “false and malicious”. The standards of maximum residue limit were decided by a scientific panel based on latest findings and international norms, they said. 

There’s no smoke without fire. In this explainer, Saptaparno Ghosh and I break down the international concerns around Everest and MDH, the health impact of the pesticide ethylene oxide, and why the incident symbolises a larger crisis within the food regulation industry. It’s not just pesticides contaminating food. Tamil Nadu officials flagged the use of liquid nitrogen in food and drinks served in restaurants. R. Sujatha writes how improper handling or consumption can cause severe damage to the skin, mucous membranes, and internal organs.  

A new ADB report noted India is one of the lowest among the Asia Pacific nations when it comes to health insurance for older people. The country needs to expand universal health coverage to meet the needs of an ageing population and sustain growth momentum, it said. India is undertaking a wider set of reforms, part of which was to remove the 65-year age cap on insurance. Tune in to this conversation between G. Sampath and public health expert T. Sundararaman to know more about how IRDAI’s proposed measures will pan out. 

The same ADB report also acknowledged improved coverage of Ayushman Bharat, the government’s flagship programme, which provides cashless healthcare to 40% of India’s population. Part of the programme is the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) that promises a health cover of ₹5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation. However, PMJAY’s reach and impact is contentious: hospitals in some States have reported they are owed hundreds of crores in dues, and some are reportedly turning away or taking in fewer PMJAY patients. Zubeda Hamid moderates this insightful conversation on whether PMJAY’s design needs to be changed to make it more sustainable

Health matters made their way to the courts again, this last week. Ishita Mishra provides the latest update on the Patanjali case, the Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority told the Supreme Court it has suspended the licences of 14 products sold by the Baba Ramdev-owned Patanjali Ayurved and Divya Pharmacy. The declaration came with an apology and a promise that it would commit no deliberate or willful act which would disobey any orders of the Supreme Court. If you recall, the Indian Medical Association had filed a petition against Patanjali’s “misleading” ads that claim to cure chronic conditions and denigrate the field of allopathic medicine. 

The Madras High Court also flagged a worrying trend in medical education, in this report by Mohamed Imrranullah S. Students secure admission in postgraduate medical courses in government colleges by readily signing bonds to serve in public hospitals for two years after their studies, but subsequently try to wriggle out of this obligation. “The bond is... nothing but a service to humanity and to the poor sections of the society who are unable to get paid treatment,” the Bench said. 

In gender news, a separate Madras High Court Bench also recorded the Union Government’s statement that for people who want to change their sex in passports, it is not necessary to produce a sex reassignment surgery/surgical reconstruction certificate. The petition was filed in 2019; the counsel claimed that a request for a change in sex from male/female to transgender should not require certificates since such claim related to self-identity. 

In this piece, Rehnamol Raveendran writes about why political parties must recognise menstrual leave for women, which will in turn boost access to menstrual hygiene, women’s rights and gender equality. Any legislation for menstrual rights makes implicit the right to menstrual hygiene management facilities and equity for all women. 

The election season coinciding with severe heatwave conditions has an unexpected casualty: a shortage of blood donations. In Karnataka, ever since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force on March 16, hardly any blood donation camps have been conducted. While educational institutions, where camps are usually held, are closed for the summer vacation, even those who want to donate are not keen due to the severe heatwave conditions. several of the 217 private blood banks are not able to meet even 50% of the demand as their supply mainly depends on voluntary blood donation camps, reports Afshan Yasmeen

Elsewhere, health stakeholders are hoping to enter the electoral fight. Siddharth Kumar Singh writes about a former nurse contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Telangana. Bharathi Dasari’s mission is to extend essential amenities such as electricity and healthcare services to the underserved; pay adequate attention to pregnant women; updating the curriculum of nursing colleges where “bureaucratic obstacles stall their progress”. In the Odisha Assembly Elections, Dr. Purna Chandra Mohapatra, a renowned gynaecologist, is BJP’s pick to fight from the Cuttack-Barabati seat, writes Satyasundar Barik.

The ongoing electoral theatre is packed with polarising speeches pitting one community against others. Ever wonder if science has an explanation as to how bias operates in our society, or where the ‘us versus them’ idea stems from in the brain? Reeteka Sud reports on a fascinating study that found while people say they believed in the equality of all races, they also harboured implicit biases in favour of socially advantaged groups. Behind cultural narratives that insist “they are bad people”, she writes, “remember that somewhere behind this statement is a misappropriated bit of brain biology.” 

Our tail piece for this week is a computer science conundrum that could transform healthcare. A cryptic puzzle called the P vs NP question has assailed bright minds, but solving this math problem could unlock a new era in medical science too, writes C. Aravinda. Read along to dig deeper into this arithmetic challenge that, if solved, could redefine healthcare. 

From the Health page

Preeti Zachariah writes about a book that offers a holistic take on the obesity crisis

Why a group of University of Hyderabad scientists are recommending mangoes for gut health

Tamil Nadu experts say cancers in adolescents and young adults are a growing cause of concern. 

How poor identification of brain death cases is impacting organ donations, reports S. Vijay Kumar. 

As mistrust and misinformation mill about, one lesson from Shakespeare comes to mind: Happy are they that hear their detractions, and can put them to mending. 

For many more health stories, head to our health page, and subscribe to the health newsletter, here

Related Topics

health / Coronavirus / vaccines / health insurance / food safety / justice and rights

Collection - 48 stories

Image for representational purpose only. File
Health Matters
COVID-19 vaccines: Much ado about known unknowns 
Saumya Kalia
You're in this story
Image for representational purpose only. File
Health Matters
Heat of the moment
Saumya Kalia
Image for representational purpose only. File
Health Matters
The bitter truth about sugar 
Ramya Kannan
Image for representational purpose only. File
Health Matters
Data — A healthy way to assess progress 
Ramya Kannan
Image for representational purpose only.
Health Matters
Of sweet somethings and diabetes
Ramya Kannan
Image for representational purpose only. File
Health Matters
Chasing the heat in an election season
Ramya Kannan
Image for representational purpose only.
Health Matters
TB or no TB is the battle
Ramya Kannan
Image for representational purpose only.
Health Matters
Pharma: the good, the bad and the ugly
Ramya Kannan
Image for representational purpose only.
Health Matters
What we really need: A feminist health policy
Ramya Kannan
Image for representation only.
Health Matters
The genome that knows all
Ramya Kannan
Image for representational purpose only.
Health Matters
Is your vote for health?
Ramya Kannan
Image for representational purpose only.
Health Matters
Organ commerce rears its ugly head again
Ramya Kannan
Image for representational purpose only.
Health Matters
Re-emerging infectious diseases, ahoy!
Ramya Kannan
Image used for illustration purpose only.
Health Matters
The big C and a publicity campaign
Ramya Kannan
The synthetic skin could be employed in a number of situations including prosthesis.
Health Matters
Touching the future, to understand our present
Ramya Kannan
Image for representational purpose only.
Health Matters
Felling anti-microbial resistance with rationale
Ramya Kannan
Image for representational purpose only.
Health Matters
Let’s just talk health, shall we?
Ramya Kannan
Image for representational purpose only.
Health Matters
Going to war with the ‘superbugs’
Ramya Kannan
School students make a ‘rangoli’ on COVID Free 2024, ahead of the new year, in Jamm. Image for representational purpose only.
Health Matters
A healthy new year to you!
Ramya Kannan
Image for representational purpose only. File
Health Matters
COVID Redux — Shun panic, but be aware 
Ramya Kannan
Image for representational purpose only. File
Health Matters
The cyclical ebb and flow of infections
Ramya Kannan
Image for representational purpose only. File
Health Matters | Health care in a city under water
Ramya Kannan
Image for representational purpose only.
Health Matters | Pursuing a healthy climate agenda
Ramya Kannan
Students of Gurukul School Of Arts on November 25 made paintings to create awareness about the rising cases of Pneumonia virus H9N2 and clusters of respiratory illness in children in northern China. Image for representational purpose only.
Health Matters | Sharing information in a globalised world
Ramya Kannan
People search through buildings, destroyed during Israeli air strikes in the southern Gaza Strip in Khan Yunis, Gaza. on November 13, 2023;
Health Matters | Health care in a war zone
Ramya Kannan
Image for representational purpose only.
Health Matters | Test all, treat all — A TB mantra 
Ramya Kannan
Image for representational purpose only.
Health Matters | When breath turns to smog
Ramya Kannan
Image for representational purpose only.
Health Matters | Health and tech, when the twain meet…
Ramya Kannan
Image for representational purpose only.
Health Matters | Of procuring drugs, and gendering health care
Ramya Kannan
The Supreme Court this week passed a judgement denying a two-time mother her petition to terminate her pregnancy at 26 weeks.
Health Matters | Back to basics — defining life and health
Ramya Kannan
As many as 31 deaths, including those of infants, were recorded in 48 hours at a hospital in Nanded, Maharashtra.
Health Matters
Of killer hospital tragedies, and handling cancers and tuberculosis
Ramya Kannan
Scientists Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman won the 2023 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine.
Health Matters
Nobel pursuits, and infectious diseases
Ramya Kannan
Health officials in full protective gear at a Nipah Triage of Government Medical College, Kozhikode on September 15, 2023.
Health Matters
The anatomy of an outbreak — Breaking down Nipah
Ramya Kannan
Image for representational purpose only.
Health Matters | Staying on the mental healthcare treadmill 
Ramya Kannan
Image for representational purpose only. File
Health Matters | When nutrition calls the shots
Ramya Kannan
The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued and withdrawn guidelines for medical education and the prescription of generic drugs within a short period. Illustration: Satheesh Vellinezhi
Health Matters | Where collaboration is all — Health care policy consults
Ramya Kannan
Image for representational purpose only.
Health Matters | Surfing health care on a digital waveboard
Ramya Kannan
Image for representational purpose only
Health Matters | In search of freedom from malaise
Ramya Kannan
Image for representational purpose only.
Health Matters | In noble organ donations, we trust
Ramya Kannan
Image for representational purpose only.
Health Matters | Treating diseases — going back to go forward 
Ramya Kannan
A file photo of lifesaving drug-resistant tuberculosis (DR-TB) drug bedaquiline. Image for representational purpose only.
Health Matters | Patients and patents — the double-edged sword
Ramya Kannan
Continually increasing price rise is affecting the purchase and consumption of healthy foods. Image for representational purpose only. File
Health Matters | Spiralling prices prey on health and wellness 
Ramya Kannan
Image of COVID-19 tests for representational purpose only.
Health Matters | Here, for the healthcare highs and lows 
Ramya Kannan
Image for representational purpose only.
Health Matters | Doctors do much
Ramya Kannan
Image for representational purpose only. File
Health Matters | How much money is too much money for vaccines?
Ramya Kannan
Image for representational purpose only.
Health Matters | Nothing sweet about this surge
Ramya Kannan
Image for representational purpose only.
Tech in Health
Health Matters | The best of times, the worst of times
Ramya Kannan
Diseases new and old reiterate the need to fortify the nation’s infectious diseases surveillance. 
Health Matters | Of monsoons, maladies and medicine
Ramya Kannan

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.