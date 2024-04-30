GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Former nurse in Lok Sabha fray with focus on healthcare challenges

April 30, 2024 07:32 pm | Updated May 01, 2024 07:03 am IST - HYDERABAD

Siddharth Kumar Singh
Dasari Bharathi submitting her nomination to the returning officer.

Dasari Bharathi submitting her nomination to the returning officer.

Bharathi Dasari, a 30-year-old former nurse at the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) Gachibowli during the Covid-19 pandemic, has officially entered the race for Member of Parliament (MP) from the Nagarkurnool constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections.

Dasari, native to Medikonda village in the Aiza mandal of Jogulamba Gadwal district, is set to represent the Tamil Nadu-based Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) party. Her mission is to extend essential amenities such as electricity and healthcare services to the underserved. “The absence of central universities, a domestic airport, and poor road conditions within the Nagarkurnool constituency are pressing issues I aim to tackle,” she stated.

She further noted that healthcare within the constituency lacks adequate attention to pregnant women and the curriculum of nursing colleges has remained stagnant for too long. “Individuals from impoverished backgrounds who enrol in nursing colleges are not nurtured for growth; instead, bureaucratic obstacles stall their progress,” she said.

Dasari acknowledged the recent nurse appointments by the Congress government but criticised the rushed process, stating that deserving candidates were overlooked, with many meritorious individuals left without appointment letters.

Following three years of service at TIMS Gachibowli, Dasari was transferred to Niloufer Hospital, where she worked for a year before resigning. She completed her Bachelor of Sciences (BSc) in Nursing at Apollo College of Nursing, Hyderabad, then pursued her Masters of Science (MSc) in Nursing at Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER). Presently, she is pursuing her final year of LLB at Dr BR Ambedkar Law College, Hyderabad. Bharathi Dasari has been granted permission to commence her campaign, which will kick off on May 2nd.

As per the affidavit, there are no criminal cases registered against Bharathi Dasari. She has declared moveable assets worth ₹4.06 lakh and no immovable assets.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / election / political campaigns / political candidates / General Elections 2024

