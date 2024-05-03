Eat Mangoes for gut health, assert UoH scientists

May 03, 2024 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Mango is the national fruit of India and is the toast of the summer season. They are good for the body too. Now, a study by a group of scientists at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) says that it also protects animals from a form of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), a chronic inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract.

Mangoes contain several key nutrients such as Vitamin A, Vitamin B6 and Vitamin C, which may help in boosting the body’s natural immune system. They have a combination of polyphenols and fibre to improve gut health and relieve constipation. Many studies have also shown mango consumption to be positively associated with lowering the risk of heart problems through a reduction in lipid levels and inflammation.

Mangiferin, a xanthone C-glucoside found in several plant species including mango, is well known for its pharmacological properties. UoH scientists including Gangadhar, Suresh Kalangi and Anil Kotha from the lab of Prof. Reddanna have demonstrated that ‘mangiferin’ in mangoes protects animals from experimentally induced colitis.

Mangiferin prevented mucosal erosion

In these animals, ‘mangiferin’ prevented mucosal erosion and infiltration of inflammatory cells, which were induced by acetic acid. The study also demonstrated the anti-cancer effects of ‘mangiferin’ on colon cancer cell line Caco-2. Further pre-clinical and clinical studies, however, are required to develop ‘mangiferin’ as a clinical candidate for the treatment of IBD and other gastro-intestinal disorders, they said, in an official release on Friday.

‘Mangiferin’ is found in higher concentration in the leaves, and peels than in the pulp in various types of mangoes. A number of scientific studies have shown its antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer properties.

Scientists pointed out that the research paper assumes importance in the light of increasing cases of IBD which has almost doubled in India from 1990 to 2019, with a rising death rate; as a result of changes in dietary habits and lifestyle. Prolonged IBD condition, if not treated, may result in the damage of the GI tract and lead to cancers.

In the era of junk food and battling with infectious diseases, Indian traditional mangoes turn out to be a wonderful remedy for most gastrointestinal problems, including IBD. The slogan could be “Eat Mangoes for gut health”, they attested.

Mangoes scientifically known as ‘Mangifera Indica’ belonging to the Anacardiaceous family, originated over 5,000 years ago in the Indo-Burma region, which extends from eastern India and southern China across Southeast Asia. The study has been published in the journal of “American Chemical Society Pharmacology and Translational Science” (https://pubs.acs.org/doi/epdf/10.1021/acsptsci.3c00323)