Karnataka Health Department serves notice to private law college for spreading false rumours about Covishield vaccine

May 05, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated May 06, 2024 09:44 am IST - Bengaluru

The Department of Health and Family Welfare has served a notice to Sri Siddaramaiah Law College, Chickballapur, for allegedly spreading false rumours that people who have been vaccinated with Covishield vaccine suffer from cardiac arrests. The department has told the college to issue a clarification.

The college allegedly claimed that the Health Department said that blood clots and sudden heart attacks are causing deaths as a result of Covishield vaccination taken during the COVID-19 pandemic and issued an instruction that students should not consume cold water, ice cream and soft drinks.

But the Health Department clarified that it had not published any such notification and it has been seen that false rumours are being spread on social media and this is being taken seriously.

When The Hindu contacted the college administrator for clarification in this regard, she refused to comment.

However, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, on his ‘X’ account said, “Covishield vaccine was used in the country to fight against COVID-19, but now more rumours are spreading due to growing concerns about its side-effects. Any medicine can have minor side-effects. Only a few people in the State have had a small effect from Covishield vaccine. There is no need for the public to fear and worry about this and do not listen to any rumours.”