NDA partner KPA withdraws support from Biren Singh govt in Manipur

August 06, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST

NDA partner Kuki People’s Alliance (KPA) on August 6 announced withdrawal of support from the N. Biren Singh government in Manipur.

In a letter to Governor Anusuiya Uikey, KPA president Tongmang Haokip informed about the party’s decision to snap ties with the BJP-led government in Manipur, where ethnic rioting since the last three months has claimed more than 160 lives.

“After careful consideration of the current conflagration, the continued support for the incumbent government of Manipur led by Chief Minister N Biren SIngh is no longer fructuous,” Haokip said in the letter.

In the 60-member House, the KPA has two MLAs: Kimneo Haokip Hangshing from Saikul and Chinlunthang from Singhat. The BJP has 32 members in the Manipur Assembly, while it has support of five NPF MLAs and three independent legislators. The opposition legislators include seven from the NPP, five from the Congress and six from JD(U).

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will meet with the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) in New Delhi on August 7. Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga said on August 6 that he had facilitated the meeting, on Shah’s request for “one-to-one” talks with Manipur’s Kuki-Zo tribal leaders.

On August 5, Shah reached out to Zoramthanga, as five people were killed, several houses were torched, and intense gunfights were reported from the neighbouring districts of Kuki-dominated Churachandpur and Meitei-dominated Bishhnupur.

Zoramthanga said that he had requested the ITLF to attend the meeting with Shah, adding that “it wont be good” if they do not go. The ITLF leaders met Shah during his visit to Manipur between May 29 and June 1. They also held one round of discussions with the Intelligence Bureau on July 7.

PM Modi lays foundation stone for redevelopment of 508 Amrit Bharat Stations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 508 railway stations across the country virtually, on August 6. The redeveloped stations would cost more than ₹24,470 crores.

The chosen 508 stations are spread across 27 States and Union Territories, including 55 each in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, 49 in Bihar, 44 in Maharashtra, 37 in West Bengal, 34 in Madhya Pradesh, 32 in Assam, 25 in Odisha, 22 in Punjab, 21 each in Gujarat and Telangana, 20 in Jharkhand, 18 each in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, 15 in Haryana, and 13 in Karnataka among others.

Modi said that these stations were part of the Amrit Bharat Stations scheme, under which almost 1300 prime railway stations in the country will be redeveloped.

During his speech, Modi also accused the opposition of playing “negative politics” and said now the entire country is rooting for corruption, dynasty and appeasement to ‘quit India’.

A modern Parliament building has been built but part of the Opposition even opposed that, he said.

The ‘statue of unity’ of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is the biggest statue in the world and all Indians feel proud of it, Modi said, adding that some parties remember India’s first home minister during polls but none of their big leaders have gone to his statue to pay homage.

Two minor boys forced to drink urine, tortured in U.P.’s Siddharthnagar over suspicion of stealing ₹2,000

A group of people in Uttar Pradesh’s Siddharthnagar district allegedly rubbed chilli in two boys’ anus, gave them petrol injections, and forced them to drink urine, over suspicion of stealing ₹2,000, police said on August 6.

According to police, the incident took place at around 2 p.m. on August 4 at Pathra Bazar in eastern U.P.’s Siddarthnagar district.

The accused also made a video of the entire episode and posted it on social media, which went viral on August 5 and drew the attention of Superintendent of Police Abhishek Kumar Agarwal, who ordered action in the matter.

Additional Superintendent of Police Siddharth said that six of the eight accused have been detained in connection with the incident.

Based on the complaint lodged by the father of one of the minor boys, a case has been registered against eight persons at Pathra Police Station under various sections of the IPC.

The incident happened at a chicken shop at Konkati crossing in Pathra Bazar.

According to police, the accused tied the hands of the two boys after accusing them of stealing ₹2,000 from a chicken farm. They then administered to them petrol injections and put green chilli in their anus.

The boys were also made to eat salty snacks and made to drink urine.

Both boys cried for help, but no one came forward to their rescue.

On Sunday, BJP MP from Domariyaganj Jagdambika Pal went to the district hospital, where the boys are undergoing treatment. He spoke with their family members and assured them of stringent action in the matter.

The lawmaker told reporters the incident left even “Taliban’s cruelty” behind and instructed the SP to trace the other two accused who are still at large.

Two-way contest between Brij Bhushan loyalist and 2010 CWG champion Anita Sheoran for WFI president

Either Sanjay Kumar Singh or 2010 CWG champion Anita Sheoran will become the next Wrestling Federation of India president as it has become a two-way contest for the top post following withdrawal of other candidates.

U.P. association vice president Sanjay is outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s loyalist while Anita is the lone woman in the fray for the August 12 polls.

Anita filed her nomination as representative of the Odisha unit even as she is from Haryana and employed with the State police.

Two other candidates in the fray for the top post, Dushyant Sharma (J&K) and another Brij Bhushan loyalist Jai Prakash (Delhi Wrestling Association President) withdrew their nominations on August 5, according to source in the IOA ad-hoc committee.

The Returning Officer for the polls, former J&K High Court Judge Mahesh Mittal Kumar, will officially announce the final list of candidates in the fray on August 7.

Elections will be held for the posts of president (1), senior vice-president (1), vice-president (4), secretary-general (1), treasurer (1), joint secretary (2) and executive members (5).

‘Gold plating’ of airports should be avoided, travel cost should remain in common man’s reach: Parliamentary panel

The government should ensure that development of infrastructure at airports is cost-effective and the cost of travel remains within the reach of the common man, a Parliamentary Panel has recommended while voting against the concept of “gold plating” of airports.

The panel headed by Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar said that the most important stakeholder in the sector is the common passenger whose aspiration and need to undertake air travel will deepen with the passage of time and growth of the economy.

The committee also suggested that user charges should remain affordable and competitive as compared to other airports in the Asia Pacific region.

Noting that India is a “resource constrained” country, the panel has recommended that the government must ensure that modernisation of airports, both Airport Authority of India (AAI) run and privately run, must provide the infrastructure efficiently and in a cost effective manner, using the technology so that the cost of operations is brought down.

The committee also observed that despite the phenomenal growth in traffic, most Indian carriers are reeling under losses and in this context cost effective operations and sustainability are a must for airlines to operate in the long run.

Respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity must: NSA Doval at Jeddah conference on Ukraine

Dialogue and diplomacy are the only way forward for peaceful resolution of the Ukraine crisis, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval said in Jeddah while underlining the need for upholding sovereignty and territorial integrity by all states without exception.

The two-day meeting on the Ukraine conflict was hosted by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman and attended by top security officials of around 40 countries, including U.S. NSA Jake Sullivan and China’s Special Envoy for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui. Russia was not invited to the deliberations.

In his address on August 5, Doval, referring to the impact of the conflict, said the whole world, especially the Global South is bearing the brunt of the situation.

India has regularly engaged both Russia and Ukraine at the highest levels since the beginning of the conflict and New Delhi supports a global order based on principles enshrined in the UN Charter and international law, he said.

The NSA especially emphasises that respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity by all states must be upheld without exception, people aware of the deliberations at the conference said.

Doval also said that all peace efforts involving all stakeholders must be pursued to find a just and enduring solution to the conflict and that it is in this spirit that India participated in the meeting in Jeddah.

He said New Delhi’s approach has been and always will be to promote dialogue and diplomacy, adding this is the only way forward for peace.

The NSA also said that India is providing both humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and economic assistance to its neighbours in the Global South.

In Brief:

Reliance seeks shareholder nod to appoint Mukesh Ambani as head for another 5 years

Reliance Industries Ltd, India’s most valuable company, has sought shareholder’s approval to give Mukesh Ambani another five-year term as chairman and managing director of the company till 2029 — a period during which he has opted to draw nil salary. Ambani, 66, will cross the company law-mandated 70 years age for the chief executive of the company and requires a special resolution by the shareholders for him to be appointed beyond that age bar.

Gyanvapi survey resumes on day 3, mosque committee threatens boycott over ‘rumours’

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) resumed the survey of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi on the third day on August 6 to determine if the 17th-century mosque was constructed over a pre-existing structure, even as the Muslim side warned they would boycott the entire exercise if “rumours” are spread that Hindu religious symbols and objects have been found. Syed Mohammad Yasin, the Joint Secretary of the Anjuman Intezamia Committee, which manages the mosque, alleged that a section of media on August 5 spread “rumours” that during the survey of the ‘tahkhaanaa’ (basement) on that day, idols, ‘trishul’ and ‘kalash’ were found.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.