NDA ally Kuki People’s Alliance withdraws support to Biren Singh government in Manipur

In a letter to Governor Anusuiya Uikey, KPA president Tongmang Haokip informed about the party’s decision to snap ties with the BJP-led government in Manipur

August 06, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Imphal

PTI
Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh. | Photo Credit: ANI

NDA partner Kuki People's Alliance (KPA) on August 6 announced withdrawal of support from the N. Biren Singh government in Manipur.

Five killed in fresh violence in Manipur

In a letter to Governor Anusuiya Uikey, KPA president Tongmang Haokip informed about the party's decision to snap ties with the BJP-led government in Manipur, where ethnic violence since the last three months has claimed more than 160 lives.

"After careful consideration of the current conflagration, the continued support for the incumbent government of Manipur led by Chief Minister N. Biren SIngh is no longer fructuous. Accordingly, the support of the KPA to the Government of Manipur is hereby withdrawn and can be considered null and void," Mr. Haokip said in the letter.

Also read | Manipur Government against drug cartels, not Kukis: CM Biren Singh

In the 60-member House, the KPA has two MLAs — Kimneo Haokip Hangshing from Saikul and Chinlunthang from Singhat.

The BJP has 32 members in the Manipur Assembly, while it has support of five NPF MLAs and three independent legislators.

142 people killed and 17 missing in Manipur violence till July 4, State tells SC

The Opposition legislators include seven from the NPP, five from the Congress and six from JD(U).

