Opposition playing 'negative politics': PM Modi

August 06, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the opposition of playing "negative politics" and said now the entire country is rooting for corruption, dynasty and appeasement to 'quit India'.

Addressing an event after laying the foundation stone for redevelopment of 508 railway stations across the country via video conferencing, he alleged that a section of the opposition is working on the principle that neither will they work nor let others work.

A modern Parliament building has been built but part of the opposition even opposed that, Mr. Modi said.

"For 70 years they did not construct a war memorial for martyrs but did not feel ashamed even to oppose that when we built it," he said.

The 'statue of unity' of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is the biggest statue in the world and all Indians feel proud of it, Mr. Modi said, adding that some parties remember India's first home minister during polls but none of their big leaders have gone to his statue to pay homage.

Mr. Modi accused the opposition of playing "negative politics".

"Rising above negative politics, we are moving on path of positive politics in mission mode, giving priority to development," he said.

"Inspired by Quit India Movement, entire country is now saying corruption – quit India, dynasty – quit India, appeasement – quit India," Mr. Modi said.

He said that today, the focus of the entire world is on India.

India's prestige, on a global scale, has increased, Mr. Modi asserted.

"World's attitude towards India has changed. There are two main reasons behind this – firstly Indians elected a full majority government after almost three decades and secondly the full majority government took major decisions and continuously worked for a permanent solution to the challenges before the country," Mr. Modi said.

"India, which is heading towards the goal of being developed, is at the beginning of Amrit Kaal. There is new energy, new inspiration and new resolutions and in this spirit, a new chapter is beginning in the history of Indian Railways," he said after laying the foundation for redevelopment of 508 railway stations.

These 508 stations are spread across 27 states and union territories, including 55 each in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, 49 in Bihar, 44 in Maharashtra, 37 in West Bengal, 34 in Madhya Pradesh, 32 in Assam, 25 in Odisha, 22 in Punjab, 21 each in Gujarat and Telangana, 20 in Jharkhand, 18 each in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

Besides 15 of the stations are in Haryana and 13 in Karnataka.

The redevelopment, which will cost ₹24,470 crore, will provide modern passenger amenities along with ensuring well designed traffic circulation, inter-modal integration and well designed signage for guidance of passengers, the PMO had said in a statement, adding that the design of station buildings will be inspired by local culture, heritage and architecture.

Noting that Mr. Modi has often laid stress on provision of state-of-the-art public transport and that railways is the preferred mode of transport of people, the PMO had said he has prioritised the importance of providing world-class amenities at railway stations.

Guided by this vision, the 'Amrit Bharat Station Scheme' was launched to redevelop 1,309 stations, it said.

As part of this scheme, the foundation stone for redevelopment of 508 stations was laid by the prime minister.