HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gyanvapi survey resumes on day 3, mosque committee threatens boycott over ‘rumours’

Government counsel Rajesh Mishra said that on August 6 the survey work began at around 8.00 am and will continue till 5.00 pm.

August 06, 2023 03:08 pm | Updated 03:08 pm IST - Varanasi (UP)

PTI
Tight security arrangements as a team of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) conducts scientific survey at the Gyanvapi mosque complex, in Varanasi, on August 6, 2023.

Tight security arrangements as a team of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) conducts scientific survey at the Gyanvapi mosque complex, in Varanasi, on August 6, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) resumed the survey of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi on the third day on August 6 to determine if the 17th-century mosque was constructed over a pre-existing structure, even as the Muslim side warned they would boycott the entire exercise if "rumours" are spread that Hindu religious symbols and objects have been found.

Government counsel Rajesh Mishra said that on August 6 the survey work began at around 8.00 am and will continue till 5.00 pm.

Sudhir Tripathi, one of the advocates representing the Hindu side, said on August 5 that Differential Global Positioning System (DGPS) and other techniques and machines were used for the survey work on Saturday.

The Hindu side is satisfied with the survey work so far, he said.

Syed Mohammad Yasin, the Joint Secretary of the Anjuman Intezamia Committee, which manages the mosque, said on Sunday the Muslim side and its advocates participated in the survey on August 6 for second day.

The Muslim side did not participate in the survey on August 4.

He alleged that a section of media on Saturday spread "rumours" that during the survey of the 'tahkhaanaa' (basement) on that day, idols, 'trishul' and 'kalash' were found.

"If such acts are not contained, the Muslim side will once again boycott the survey work," he said.

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to stay the Allahabad High Court order on the ASI survey of the Gyanvapi mosque, an exercise that the Muslim side says will "reopen wounds of the past".

The bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, however, asked the ASI not to carry out any invasive act during the survey.

Related Topics

Varanasi / Uttar Pradesh / archaeology

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.