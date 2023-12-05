HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

December 05, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The slum tenements alongside of Saidapet Murmalong bridge is submerged under the storm water on Tuesday, December 5, 2023

The slum tenements alongside of Saidapet Murmalong bridge is submerged under the storm water on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 | Photo Credit: S.R. Raghunathan

1. Formula 4 night street race in Chennai postponed

After torrential rains pounded Chennai and the neighbouring districts due to cyclone Michaung, the Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 announced the postponement of the Formula 4 night street race in Chennai that was scheduled on December 9 and 10.

Earlier in the day, the first Division Bench of the Madras High Court led by Chief Justice Sanjay V. Gangapurwala referred to the third Division Bench led by Justice R. Mahadevan the three public interest litigation petitions filed against the proposed conduct of Formula 4 night street race

2. Cyclone Michaung | CM seeks ₹5,000 crore for relief works

In the wake of the deluge caused by cyclone Michaung, the Tamil Nadu government has sought an interim relief of ₹5,000 crore from the Union government.

3. Madras HC dismisses V.K. Sasikala’s claim over AIADMK

The Madras High Court rejected a plea by V.K. Sasikala, a close aide of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, to declare that she continues to be the interim general secretary of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) ever since her appointment to the post on December 29, 2016.

Coincidentally, the verdict on Sasikala’s plea has been delivered exactly on the seventh death anniversary of Jayalalithaa.

4. Madras HC quashes defamation case filed by Murasoli Trust against PMK leader Ramadoss

The Madras High Court quashed a criminal defamation case filed by Murasoli Trust against against Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) leader S. Ramadoss for his 2019 tweet alleging that the trust was squatting on Panchami land meant for the Scheduled Caste people.

Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan allowed a quash petition filed by Mr. Ramadoss in 2020 and set aside the criminal defamation case pending against him before a Metropolitan Magistrate Court at Egmore in Chennai. The judge had in 2020 itself stayed all further proceedings in the case.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.