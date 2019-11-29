Defamation notice to DMK leader in Murasoli row

PMK founder S. Ramadoss has, through his legal counsel K. Balu, served a defamation notice to DMK organisation secretary R.S. Bharathi over certain remarks made by the latter recently.
The notice said Mr. Bharathi had, after appearing before the National Commission for Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes in connection with an inquiry into a complaint alleging that the Chennai office of DMK mouthpiece Murasoli was situated on panchami land, made statements against Mr. Ramadoss “solely with malafide intention to defame” him.
The notice urged Mr. Bharathi to tender an unconditional apology on electronic and print media within 24 hours of receiving it, and to refrain from repeating such defamatory statements against Mr. Ramadoss in the future. It warned of legal proceedings otherwise.
