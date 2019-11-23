Murasoli Trust issues defamation notices to Ramadoss, BJP leader

The Murasoli Trust on Friday issued separate defamation notices to PMK founder S. Ramadoss and BJP State secretary R. Srinivasan for alleging that the Chennai office of Murasoli, the DMK mouthpiece, was situated on panchami land.

Seeking an unconditional apology from them within 48 hours, the notices warned that if they failed to do so, the trust would initiate a civil suit seeking ₹1 crore damage from each of them.

DMK organisation secretary and trustee of the Murasoli Trust, R.S. Bharathi, sent the notice to Dr. Ramadoss and Mr. Srinivasan.

While Dr. Ramadoss had raked up the issue alleging that the Murasoli office was constructed on panchami land in a series of tweets on his Twitter handle on multiple days, Mr. Srinivasan filed a complaint with the National Commission for Scheduled Castes seeking to retrieve the land and created a post on Facebook on the issue.

The notices said the DMK won a decisive victory in all the constituencies in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, except one seat.

“It is a fact that Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss, who was earlier projected as a Chief Minister candidate by the PMK, had himself lost the Parliamentary constituency and later had been elected to the Rajya Sabha. Unable to digest the resounding political defeat, you have started mudslinging campaigns against your political opponents,” the notice sent to Dr. Ramadoss said.