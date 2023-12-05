HamberMenu
Cyclone Michaung In Pictures | Landfall underway, eye of the storm close to Bapatla in A.P.; Rains stop in Chennai but roads remain flooded

The system is likely to move nearly northwards and cross south Andhra Pradesh coast close to Bapatla during the next two hours as a severe cyclonic storm, said the IMD. The landfall process is continuing and is likely to continue for the next three hours.

December 05, 2023 02:44 pm | Updated 02:44 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The severe cyclonic storm Michaung over west central Bay of Bengal, along and off south coastal Andhra Pradesh, moved northwards with a speed of 10 km/hr during the past six hours and lay centred at 11.30 a.m. on December 5, about 20 km east of Ongole, 50 km south-southwest of Bapatla, 70 km north-northeast of Kavali, 110 km north-northeast of Nellore and 120 km southwest of Machilipatnam, according to the IMD.

The system is likely to move nearly northwards and cross south Andhra Pradesh coast close to Bapatla during the next two hours as a severe cyclonic storm, with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90 to 100 km/hr. The landfall process is continuing and is likely to continue for the next three hours.

Photo: B. Jothi Ramalingam

People walking in flood water seen on Harinayanapuram, Korukkupet in North Chennai after heavy rains lashed the city due to Cyclone Michaung on December 5, 2023.

Photo: R. Ragu

Most of the petrol pumps in Chennai were closed on December 5, 2023, following heavy rains due to Cyclone Michaung.

Photo: C. Venkatachalapathy

A farmer showing the submerged paddy crop due to Michaung cyclone at Chennasamudram, Kalavai taluk, Ranipet district on December 5, 2023.

Photo: M. Vedhan

Residents try their luck to catch fish at 3rd Main Road, SIDCO Industrial Estate in Ambattur on December 5.

Photo: M. Vedhan

People walking in flood water seen on Pattaravakkam aavin diary road as heavy rains lashed the city on December 5.

Photo: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Railway track submerged flood water seen on Bainbridge in North Chennai on December 5, 2023.

Photo: B. Jothi Ramalingam

People walking in flood water seen on Sathyamoorthi Nagar in North Chennai after heavy rains lashed the city due to Cyclone Michaung on December 5.

Photo: S. R. Ragunathan

M. Subramanian, minister for health inspecting the mass food preparation centre at Saidapet on December 5, 2023. The slum tenants who have been shifted from the Murmolong bridge area were distributed food and other rations on Tuesday.

Photo: R. Ragu

Submerged Doraiswamy subway, in T. Nagar, Chennai, on December 5, 2023.

Photo: R. Ragu

Ritchie Street in Chennai was flooded with garbage in the aftermath of cyclone Michaung on Dece,ber 5, 2023.

Photo: R. Ragu

A scene at Chintadripet in Chennai shows police rescue team and general public clearing uprooted tree on December 5, 2023.

Photo: R. Ragu

Corporation worker distributing food in Chennai in flood-affected areas on December 5, 2023.

Photo: S. R. Ragunathan

The slum tenements alongside of Saidapet Murmalong bridge is submerged under the storm water on December 5 due to excess water release from the reservoirs.

Photo: B. Raj Velankanni

60 year-old Banyan tree flattened due to the impact of Cyclone Michaung at Saidapet on December 5, 2023.

