December 05, 2023 02:44 pm | Updated 02:44 pm IST

The severe cyclonic storm Michaung over west central Bay of Bengal, along and off south coastal Andhra Pradesh, moved northwards with a speed of 10 km/hr during the past six hours and lay centred at 11.30 a.m. on December 5, about 20 km east of Ongole, 50 km south-southwest of Bapatla, 70 km north-northeast of Kavali, 110 km north-northeast of Nellore and 120 km southwest of Machilipatnam, according to the IMD.

The system is likely to move nearly northwards and cross south Andhra Pradesh coast close to Bapatla during the next two hours as a severe cyclonic storm, with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90 to 100 km/hr. The landfall process is continuing and is likely to continue for the next three hours.

People walking in flood water seen on Harinayanapuram, Korukkupet in North Chennai after heavy rains lashed the city due to Cyclone Michaung on December 5, 2023.

Most of the petrol pumps in Chennai were closed on December 5, 2023, following heavy rains due to Cyclone Michaung.

A farmer showing the submerged paddy crop due to Michaung cyclone at Chennasamudram, Kalavai taluk, Ranipet district on December 5, 2023.

Residents try their luck to catch fish at 3rd Main Road, SIDCO Industrial Estate in Ambattur on December 5.

People walking in flood water seen on Pattaravakkam aavin diary road as heavy rains lashed the city on December 5.

Railway track submerged flood water seen on Bainbridge in North Chennai on December 5, 2023.

People walking in flood water seen on Sathyamoorthi Nagar in North Chennai after heavy rains lashed the city due to Cyclone Michaung on December 5.

M. Subramanian, minister for health inspecting the mass food preparation centre at Saidapet on December 5, 2023. The slum tenants who have been shifted from the Murmolong bridge area were distributed food and other rations on Tuesday.

Submerged Doraiswamy subway, in T. Nagar, Chennai, on December 5, 2023.

Ritchie Street in Chennai was flooded with garbage in the aftermath of cyclone Michaung on Dece,ber 5, 2023.

A scene at Chintadripet in Chennai shows police rescue team and general public clearing uprooted tree on December 5, 2023.

Corporation worker distributing food in Chennai in flood-affected areas on December 5, 2023.

The slum tenements alongside of Saidapet Murmalong bridge is submerged under the storm water on December 5 due to excess water release from the reservoirs.