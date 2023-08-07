HamberMenu
Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani.

August 07, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Hari Padman. File

Hari Padman. File | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

1. Senthilbalaji case | SC affirms ED’s power of police custody; ED gets 5 days for custodial interrogation

The Supreme Court dismissed appeals by arrested Minister V. Senthilbalaji and his wife, Megala, against a Madras High Court judgment upholding the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) power to gain his custody. The court held that no habeas corpus petition would lie after a judicial order of remand.

While the Minister had argued that an ED officer was not a police officer and had no power of custody, the apex court said the ED has the power of police custody.

Meanwhile, the Principal Sessions Court in Chennai has granted five days time to the Directorate of Enforcement for conducting custodial interrogation with the Minister.

2. Kalakshetra sexual harassment | Probe panel calls Haripadman a ‘delinquent’

The independent inquiry committee constituted to inquire into the complaints of sexual harassment made against a faculty in Kalakshetra Foundation has indicated guilt on the part of the assistant professor Hari Padman, since suspended.

The committee was presided over by former Punjab and Haryana high court judge K. Kannan, also comprised of members including former Tamil Nadu DGP Letika Saran and medical professional Shobha Varthaman.

3. Disproportionate assets case | T.N. Ex-Minister C. Vijayabaskar ordered to appear before Pudukottai court on Aug 29

The Principal District Court in Pudukottai has ordered former Health Minister and incumbent AIADMK MLA of Viralimalai assembly constituency, C. Vijayabaskar and his wife Ramya, to appear before it on August 29, in connection with the disproportionate assets case booked against them by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC).

The DVAC, Pudukottai unit had filed a charge-sheet against Mr. Vijayabaskar and his wife in May this year.

The case against Mr. Vijayabaskar and his wife is that they had amassed wealth to the tune of ₹35.79 crore, disproportionate to their known sources of income, between April 1, 2016 and March 31, 2021.

4. Chennai police inspector suspended for communal statements on WhatsApp group

A police inspector attached to the traffic investigation Wing, Pulianthope in Chennai has been placed under suspension, following a preliminary enquiry into a viral audio file of a speech he made that allegedly hurt the religious sentiments of another member of a WhatsApp group.  

