Kalakshetra inquiry panel calls Hari Padman a ‘delinquent’, submits its report

August 07, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The independent inquiry committee constituted to inquire into the complaints made against a faculty in Kalakshetra Foundation has indicated guilt on the part of assistant professor Hari Padman who has since been suspended.

In a release, members of the committee said: “Since the report contains extremely sensitive information, which if revealed, would invade the privacy of individuals, we have recommended to the chairman to keep it confidential, except the concluding part of the report and the disclosure that will become necessary to the delinquent employee Shri Hari Padman to show cause against the findings of the report and the major punishment recommended by us.”

The committee that was presided over by former Punjab and Haryana High Court judge K. Kannan also comprised former Tamil Nadu DGP Letika Saran and medical professional Shobha Varthaman. S. Ramadorai, Chairman of Kalakshetra Foundation, had constituted the committee, which has submitted its report with annexures. The members of the committee said the director and the deputy director of the institution had shared all critical information relating to not only the students’ unrest but also all records relating to the administration. They said the report was based on the conversations they had with the students, staff and the foundation’s alumni.

It has recommended reforms in the administrative set up and tune the institution’s activities “that will assure safety to students, by focusing to promote Kalakshetra Foundation primarily as an institution of higher learning and not to showcase it as an institution of public performers.”