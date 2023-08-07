HamberMenu
Chennai police inspector suspended for communal statements made on WhatsApp group

Police said the inspector, attached to the traffic investigation wing in Pulianthope, had made statements deprecating Christians and Muslims in an audio post on a WhatsApp group he belonged to

August 07, 2023 03:20 pm | Updated 03:20 pm IST -  CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Photograph used for representational purposes only

Photograph used for representational purposes only | Photo Credit: Dado Ruvic

An Inspector of Police has been placed under suspension, following a preliminary enquiry into a viral audio file of a speech he made that allegedly hurt the religious sentiments of another member of a WhatsApp group.  

Police sources said the suspended officer is P. Rajendran, an Inspector of Police, who was attached to the traffic investigation Wing, Pulianthope. A member of a WhatsApp group the inspector was on, an individual called Christoper, posted a spiritual song on the group. Replying to this, Rajendran advised Christopher not to post such posts, and further questioned whether it was possible for the lame to walk as claimed in the song. He further responded with pro-Hindutva statements, deprecating Christians and Muslims. He also made communally divisive statements, police said.

This viral audio clip was brought to the knowledge of senior police officers. Following this, City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore ordered an enquiry. Joint Commissioner of Police, South, N.M. Mayilvahanan conducted an enquiry and issued orders placing Mr. Rajendran under suspension pending a detailed enquiry, said police sources.  

