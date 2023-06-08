June 08, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST

1. EB tariff | No hike for domestic consumers

Refuting claims by a section of media, the Tamil Nadu government has clarified that there would be no hike in domestic electricity tariff from July 1.

However, the electricity tariff for commercial establishments would increase between 11 paise and 21 paise, said the government in a press statement.

Meanwhile, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) leader Anbumani Ramadoss urged the State government to roll back the electricity tariff hike announced for industries and commercial establishments. Citing that Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME)s, handloom weavers were already affected by the previous tariff hike in September, Mr. Ramadoss pointed out that frequent hikes would affect the industrial growth of Tamil Nadu.

2. Convocation in universities delayed due to Governor: Higher Edu Minister

In yet another public display of rift between the Governor and Tamil Nadu government, the Minister for Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy blamed Governor R.N. Ravi for the delay in conducting convocation in a few universities across Tamil Nadu.

Responding to news reports that convocation was not held in Manonmaniam Sundaranar University (MSU) at Tirunelveli for the past two years, Mr. Ponmudy, during a press conference at Chennai said, as Union Ministers are unavailable to attend the convocation ceremonies as desired by the Governor, it led to delay in some varsities including MSU.

As a result, over 9 lakh students from universities across the state have not received their degree certificates, added the Minister.

3. NMC withdraws notices re-recognising two of the three medical colleges

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has withdrawn its notices de-recognising the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital and Government Dharmapuri Medical College last night, said the Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian while addressing media persons at Chennai

This comes nearly two weeks after the NMC had issued notices to withdraw recognition to three medical colleges in Tamil Nadu — Government Stanley Medical College, Government Dharmapuri Medical College and K.A.P Viswanathan Government Medical College in Tiruchi — citing “minor deficiencies” of CCTV cameras and biometric system of attendance.

A team of officials from the State had visited New Delhi to give explanation, following which inspections were held at the two medical colleges. The virtual inspection for the medical college in Tiruchi is to conducted tomorrow (June 9).

4. IAS officer accuses top bureaucrat of harassment at workplace on caste basis

In a since deleted tweet of a letter addressed to the Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Erode Additional Collector Dr. Manish Narnaware had accused of harassment at workplace on the grounds of caste, by top bureaucrat and Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi.

Recounting his experiences during his tenure as Deputy Commissioner (Health) in Greater Chennai Corporation between June 2021 and June 2022, Mr. Narnaware accused Mr. Bedi (who was then the Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation) of causing repeated humiliation since October 2021, that led to depression and suicidal tendencies.

Responding to the complaint letter, Mr. Bedi has denied the allegations.