NMC renews five-year recognition for Stanley, Dharmapuri medical colleges

June 08, 2023 02:20 pm | Updated 02:20 pm IST - CHENNAI:

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has withdrawn its notices de-recognising the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital and Government Dharmapuri Medical College on Wednesday night. The NMC will issue a written communication shortly, according to Health Minister Ma. Subramanian.

Nearly 15 days back, the NMC, following an inspection, had issued notices to withdraw recognition to three medical colleges in Tamil Nadu -- Government Stanley Medical College, Government Dharmapuri Medical College and K.A.P Viswanathan Government Medical College in Tiruchi -- citing “minor deficiencies” of CCTV cameras and biometric system of attendance, the Minister told reporters shortly after visiting a health and wellness centre at Saidapet on Thursday.

Following this, a team of health officials visited Delhi and explained that these “minor deficiencies” would be addressed, he said, adding: “Being summer time, incidents such as 10 to 15% of doctors and allied health staff going on leave including as per their entitlement will occur. This is not a ground for de-recognising an institution.”

The deficiencies pointed out in Government Stanley Medical College -- CCTV cameras and biometric attendance -- were rectified and the dean submitted a report to the NMC team.

“Following this, NMC took up inspection at Stanley Medical College and Dharmapuri Medical College. It conducted field-level and virtual inspections for two days and on Wednesday night withdrew its notices for Stanley Medical College and Dharmapuri Medical College. It has said that there is no bar on the colleges functioning for five years. The written communication will be issued today or tomorrow…..The virtual inspection for Tiruchi medical college will be held on Friday,” he told reporters.

Mr. Subramaian said that some political leaders had created an illusion in the media that medical colleges were being shut down. “We had already explained that this was a regular process. NMC had conducted inspections in nearly 140 medical colleges across the country. It is a continuous process for NMC to point out minor deficiencies and the respective departments to rectify them,” he said.

A senior official said that NMC, during the hearing on Wednesday, orally said that it would be withdrawing the letters and would be continuing recognition for the next five years. The official communication would follow.

No common counselling

Mr. Subramanian also said there would not be a common counselling for all medical seats. Last month, the Medical Counselling Committee had sent a communication proposing conduct of common counselling for 100% seats in government and private medical colleges and deemed institutions. Tamil Nadu, through the Health Secretary, wrote a letter objecting to the move as it was against the State’s rights, he said, adding: “The Union government has replied that there will be no common counselling, and that States can conduct the counselling. Through this, the State’s rights have been protected.”

Salary rise

The Minister said that nearly 2,000 sanitary workers were working under the Reproductive and Child Health (RCH) scheme for a monthly salary of ₹1,500 on a contract basis.

“There are 878 vacant posts of multi purpose hospital workers in the State. We are instructing District Collectors that these RCH workers can be posted to these vacant posts through the District Health Societies. Those who worked during COVID-19 and have worked for a minimum of three years will be given priority. When they are posted, their monthly salary will be Rs. 15,000,” he said. A Government Order has been issued, and would be implemented soon.

He added that the remaining workers would be posted as and when vacancies arise in the future.

Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi was present.