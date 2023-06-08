HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rollback electricity tariff hike for T.N. industries: Anbumani Ramadoss

“The frequent hikes will affect the industries and also the industrial growth of Tamil Nadu,” PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss said.

June 08, 2023 03:25 pm | Updated 03:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Anbumani Ramadoss. File

Anbumani Ramadoss. File | Photo Credit: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on June 8 urged the State government to roll back the electricity tariff hike announced for industries and commercial establishments.

In a statement, he said while big industries can absorb the hike, the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) would suffer. He pointed out that MSME, handloom weavers and small traders were affected by the previous tariff hike in September and imposing one more hike is not an appropriate measure. “The frequent hikes will affect the industries and also the industrial growth of Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Mr. Anbumani said the announcement that there won’t be any hike for domestic consumers has come as a relief.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Chennai

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.