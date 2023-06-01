Will take up derecognition of medical colleges in T.N. with Union Ministry: Health Minister Ma. Subramanian

June 01, 2023 12:12 pm | Updated 12:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The National Medical Commission’s decision to withdraw recognition from a historic medical college for minor deficiencies is unacceptable, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian has said.

The NMC has cited the non-implementation of the biometric system of attendance and the poor use of CCTV cameras as defects in the Government Stanley Medical College and Hospital. That the NMC is using such trivial issues to undermine the service rendered by the medical college is a matter of concern, he said.

At an event organised at the Directorate of Public Health on Wednesday, Mr. Subramanian read the response sent by the college dean to the NMC, which said the biometric system of attendance was implemented and CCTV was functioning at 25 locations in the institution. Officials of the Department of Medical Education were in consultation with the Union Health Ministry on the NMC’s observations, he said.

“After the NMC came for inspection, we said the deficiencies would be rectified. The DME and various medical officers have gone to Delhi to meet the officials concerned,” the Minister said.

According to him, three government colleges — Stanley, Dharmapuri Medical College and KAP Viswanatham Medical College in Tiruchi — were threatened with loss of recognition for deficiencies.

He said Stanley Medical College in a year performed 379 cochlear implants; 11 liver transplants; 266 renal transplants; 108 bone marrow transplants; and four heart transplants.

“We have sought appointment with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Union Minister of Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal to explain our requirements. We will be discussing the need for a Siddha medical college. We will discuss the issues of the three colleges. It is not just some colleges in our State but also around 150 medical colleges in the country that have been found to have deficiencies,” the Minister said.

He pointed out that the State government had expedited work at four medical college hospitals and seven colleges had been commissioned in the past two years. The health infrastructure had also been incrementally raised, resulting in more people seeking treatment at government hospitals, he added.

As part of World No Tobacco Day celebration Mr. Subramanian rewarded men and women who had given up beedi rolling and started alternative professions. A pledge to abstain from tobacco use was made. The Minister also launched an app, Rapid Immunisation Skill Enhancement, to upgrade the skills of health workers. A CD to raise awareness of Dr. Muthulakshmi Reddy scheme was also released.