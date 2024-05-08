GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Here are the big stories from Karnataka today

Welcome to the Karnataka Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Nalme Nachiyar.

Updated - May 08, 2024 06:01 pm IST

Published - May 08, 2024 06:00 pm IST

Nalme Nachiyar
Voters in queue at Deepanjali Nagar in Bengaluru on April 26, 2024.

Voters in queue at Deepanjali Nagar in Bengaluru on April 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

1. WATCH | Why is Bengaluru voter turnout always so low?

Bengaluru did it again. Once more, nearly half the citizens of the country’s tech hub gave Lok Sabha elections a miss on polling day last month, with the city recording a voter turnout of 54.76%. According to the Election Commission, the three Lok Sabha constituencies in the city clocked the lowest turnout among the 14 that went to polls that day.

What really explains Bengaluru’s low voter turnout? Are there factors other than urban apathy contributing to this phenomena? What other strategies can the Election Commission undertake to bring about a fundamental change? We bring you the answers in this episode of Decode Karnataka.

2. Bengaluru police issue notice to BJP leaders on controversial social media post against reservation

The High Grounds police on Monday, May 6, issued notices to BJP chief J.P. Nadda, IT cell head Amit Malviya and BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra to appear before the investigating officer within seven days for questioning over a controversial post on X put by the party’s state unit. 

The controversial post contained a video showing the Congress party favouring Muslims for reservation at the cost of the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and the Other Backward Classes. This issue has been used by several top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during their election campaign, in the past few days.

3. Prajwal Revanna case | JD(S) MLA H.D. Revanna remanded in judicial custody for 7 days

Former minister H. D. Revanna, who was arrested for allegedly abducting a sex abuse victim of his son Prajwal Revanna, was remanded to seven days’ judicial custody on May 8. Officials shifted the former minister to Parappana Agrahara Central jail.

His three-day police dustody ended on May 8. He was produced in the XVII Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court. Judge Ravindrakumar B. Kattimani remanded him to seven days’ judicial custody.

4. Bengaluru Metro to have 16 interchange stations along with Majestic

Apart from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Interchange station in Majestic, the Bengaluru Metro will have 16 interchange metro stations in Bengaluru. Currently, around 50,000 passengers use this interchange station daily to switch between the Green and Purple lines. In the coming years, these interchange stations will connect the Purple, Green, Yellow, Pink, and Blue lines of the metro, the BMRCL said.

The upcoming interchange metro stations in Bengaluru will be located at Jayadeva Junction on Bannerghatta Road, M.G. Road, K.R. Puram, Hosahalli, Mysuru Road, Peenya, R.V. Road, J.P. Nagar, J.P. Nagar 4th Stage, Dairy Circle, Nagavara, Kempapura, Hebbal, Agara, Central Silk Board, and Sumanahalli Cross.

