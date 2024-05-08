GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bengaluru police issue notice to J.P. Nadda, Amit Malviya and B.Y. Vijayendra on controversial social media post against reservation

The BJP leaders have been given seven days to appear before the investigating officer for questioning  

Updated - May 08, 2024 05:42 pm IST

Published - May 08, 2024 05:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Peddapalli, May 6 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda addresses a public meeting for the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls, in Peddapalli on Monday. (ANI Photo)

Peddapalli, May 6 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda addresses a public meeting for the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls, in Peddapalli on Monday. (ANI Photo) | Photo Credit: ANI

The High Grounds police on Monday, May 6, issued notices to BJP chief J.P. Nadda, IT cell head Amit Malviya and BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra to appear before the investigating officer within seven days for questioning over a controversial post on X put by the party’s state unit. 

EC writes to X to take down BJP’s animated video targeting Muslims

Based on a complaint filed on Sunday, the police registered an FIR and issued notices through the State BJP office.

The controversial post contained a video showing the Congress party favouring Muslims for reservation at the cost of the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and the Other Backward Classes. This issue has been used by several top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during their election campaign, in the past few days.

The police also approached the First Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court and got issued the directions to get the accused to delete the posts from their social media account and submit their objection. The court posted the next hearing to Thursday.

General Election 2024 / Karnataka / Bharatiya Janata Party / Indian National Congress

