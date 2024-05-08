Bengaluru Metro to have 16 interchange stations along with Majestic 

May 08, 2024 07:00 am | Updated 07:29 am IST

Apart from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Interchange station in Majestic, the Bengaluru Metro will have 16 interchange metro stations in Bengaluru.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) officials said that in the upcoming Phase 2 and Phase 3 projects, there will be 16 interchange stations which will connect to various metro lines of the Namma Metro.

Currently, the Majestic interchange is the sole interchange metro station in the Namma Metro network, connecting the Purple and Green lines in the city. Around 50,000 passengers use this interchange station daily to switch between the Green and Purple lines. “The main aim of planning 16 interchange metro stations is to ensure that commuters can easily travel on any metro line, thereby increasing passenger reliance on the metro for their daily commute. In the coming years, these interchange stations will connect the Purple, Green, Yellow, Pink, and Blue lines of the metro,” officials added.

The upcoming interchange metro stations in Bengaluru will be located at Jayadeva Junction on Bannerghatta Road, M.G. Road, K.R. Puram, Hosahalli, Mysuru Road, Peenya, R.V. Road, J.P. Nagar, J.P. Nagar 4th Stage, Dairy Circle, Nagavara, Kempapura, Hebbal, Agara, Central Silk Board, and Sumanahalli Cross.

The multi-level interchange Metro station at Jayadeva Junction on Bannerghatta Road, set to open at the end of this year, will be the largest in the city. It will connect the Yellow and Pink lines of Namma Metro, serving as a pivotal point for both lines. This station will be a part of the Yellow Line from R.V. Road to Bommasandra and the Pink Line from Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara.

According to officials, the Yellow Line includes a double-decker flyover, with one level for road traffic and another for Metro trains. This design will allow people coming from the Ragigudda side to directly access Silk Board without stopping at any signal. “The Jayadeva interchange station is scheduled to partially open when the Yellow Line inaugurates at the end of this year. It will become fully operational when the Pink Line, running from Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara, begins commercial operations,” officials said.

The official said that following the Majestic interchange station, Jayadeva could potentially become the busiest metro interchange station in the future. Jayadeva station is expected to experience increased footfall as it connects two major metro lines. “We are estimating that 80,000 to 90,000 passengers will be using this station when both the Yellow and Pink Lines open to the public,” the official said.