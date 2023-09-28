September 28, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST

M.S. Swaminathan, eminent agricultural scientist, passes away

Mankombu Sambasivan Swaminathan, popularly known as M.S. Swaminathan, the legendary agricultural scientist and a key architect of the country’s ‘Green Revolution,’ passed away at his residence in Chennai on September 28 at 11.20 am, following age-related issues. He was 98. He is survived by three daughters — Soumya Swaminathan, former chief scientist, World Health Organisation; Madhura Swaminathan, professor, economic analysis unit, Indian Statistical Institute, Bengaluru and former chairperson, MSSRF, and Nitya Rao, director, NISD, University of East Anglia, UK. His wife, Mina Swaminathan, who was Distinguished Chair, Gender and Development, M. S. Swaminathan Research Foundation, died in March 2022.

Ramesh Bidhuri-Danish Ali row | Lok Sabha Speaker refers complaints to Privileges Committee

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has referred MPs’ complaints on the issue involving BJP member Ramesh Bidhuri’s use of objectionable words against BSP’s Danish Ali to the Privileges Committee, sources said on September 28. While Mr. Ali and several other Opposition MPs, including Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and DMK’s Kanimozhi, demanded action against Mr. Bidhuri, several BJP parliamentarians such as Nishikant Dubey said the BSP member “incited” the South Delhi MP when he speaks in the House and urged the Speaker to look into this aspect as well.

Violent protests rock Imphal; DC office vandalised; two vehicles torched

“Violent protests over the death of two youths in Manipur continued till the early hours of Thursday with a mob vandalising the deputy commissioner’s office in Imphal West and torching two four-wheelers,” officials said. A fresh bout of violence, this time led by students, broke out in the State capital on September 26 after photos of the bodies of two youths who went missing in July went viral on social media. “Last night, the protesters clashed with security personnel in Uripok, Yaiskul, Sagolband and Tera areas, prompting the forces to fire several rounds of tear gas shells to control the situation,” officials said.

Manipur violence | Home Ministry repatriates Pulwama probe IPS officer to State

The Appointments Committee of the Union Cabinet has approved the Ministry of Home Affairs’ proposal to prematurely repatriate IPS officer Rakesh Balwal, posted as Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Srinagar, from AGMUT cadre to Manipur. The decision comes three months after the all-party meeting called by Home Minister Amit Shah in June regarding the prevailing situation in Manipur, in which he informed the members that 40 IPS officers have been sent to the State.

Punjab Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira arrested in 2015 drugs case

Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira was arrested by the Punjab Police in connection with a 2015 drugs case on Thursday, September 28, 2023 morning, official sources said. A Punjab Police team led by Superintendent of Police Manjeet Singh raided the Chandigarh residence of Khaira around 6 am. The MLA’s son went live on Facebook showing that a team of Punjab Police has reached their residence to apprehend Khaira. In the video, Khaira could be seen arguing with the police team and asking them to show him the arrest warrant.

ED summons TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee again on Oct. 3; MP claims day coincides with party rally

The Enforcement Directorate on September 28 summoned senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee again on October 3 for questioning in connection with the school jobs scam in Kolkata, which the party described as an attempt by the BJP to disrupt its planned rally in New Delhi on the same day. It also exposed the fear in the saffron camp, claimed Mr. Banerjee who is set to lead the protest rally in the national capital against the Centre’s decision to withhold the state’s dues under MGNREGA.

Farmers in Punjab begin three-day ‘rail roko’ protest

Members of various farmers’ bodies on September 28 squatted on train tracks at several places in Punjab as they began a three-day ‘rail roko’ agitation over their various demands, including financial package for losses caused by recent floods, legal guarantee to minimum support price (MSP) and debt waiver. According to protesters, the agitation against the Centre will continue till September 30. The farmers have planned to hold agitations in Moga, Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, Tarn Taran, Sangrur, Patiala, Ferozepur, Bathinda, and Amritsar.

I&B Ministry notifies key amendments to Cable Television Network Rules

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has issued a notification amending the Cable Television Network Rules, 1994, thereby introducing a procedure for the renewal of Multi-System Operator (MSO) registrations. In addition, an enabling provision has been inserted in the Rules for the sharing of infrastructure by the cable operators with the broadband service providers to promote Internet penetration to the last mile, said the Ministry on September 28.

Israel’s Supreme Court hears a challenge to a law that makes it harder to remove Netanyahu from office

Israel’s Supreme Court on September 28 was hearing a challenge to a law that makes it harder to remove a sitting Prime Minister, which critics say is designed to protect Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who has been working to reshape the justice system while he is on trial for alleged corruption. The hearing is part of several pivotal court challenges against a proposed package of legislation and government steps meant to alter the country’s justice system. It comes after months of turmoil in Israel over the plan and deepens a rift between Mr. Netanyahu’s government and the judiciary, which it wants to weaken despite unprecedented opposition.

North Korean leader urges greater nuclear weapons production in response to a ‘new Cold War’

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for an exponential increase in production of nuclear weapons and for his country to play a larger role in a coalition of nations confronting the United States in a “new Cold War,” state media said on September 28. The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said Kim made the comments during a two-day session of the country’s Parliament which amended the constitution to include his policy of expanding the country’s nuclear weapons programme.

India’s external debt rises to $629.1 billion at end-June 2023: RBI

India’s external debt at end-June 2023 was placed at $629.1 billion, recording an increase of $4.7 billion over its level at end-March 2023 according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on September 28. The external debt to GDP ratio declined to 18.6% at end-June 2023 from 18.8% at end-March 2023, the RBI said.

Michael Gambon, actor who played Albus Dumbledore in six ‘Harry Potter’ movies, dies at age 82

Veteran actor Michael Gambon, who was known to many for his portrayal of Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore in six of the eight Harry Potter films, has died, his publicist said September 28. He was 82. A statement by his family, issued by his publicist, said he died following “a bout of pneumonia.” “We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon. Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside,” his family said.

Hangzhou Asian Games | Anush Agarwalla clinches first ever individual medal for India in equestrian dressage

Anush Agarwalla won India’s first-ever individual medal in the in the dressage competition of the equestrian event at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on September 28. Astride Etro, Agarwalla scored 73.030 to finish third and claimed his second medal of the Asian Games. India has won 13 medals in the Asian Games equestrian event since 1951, including the dressage team gold in Hangzhou on Tuesday. But, the country had never won an individual medal in dressage in the past. Bin Mahamad Fathil Mohd Qabil Ambak of Malaysia won the gold with a total score of 75.780, while Jacqueline Wing Ying Siu of Hong Kong bagged the silver scoring 73.450.

Hangzhou Asian Games | Shooting a gold, taming a bronze as India adds to the medal tally

In an event where India’s Saurabh Chaudhary owns the Asian Games record, Indian shooters faltered to finish fourth and eight respectively but not before combining to add yet another team gold, this time in the 10m air pistol, from the ranges to the country’s medal tally. Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema and Shiva Narwal combined to score 1734 points to finish on top, just one point ahead of host China and four away from third-placed Vietnam.