Lok Sabha Speaker refers complaints against BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri to Privileges Committee

Several Opposition MPs had complained against the BJP member for using abusive language against BSP MP Danish Ali 

September 28, 2023 05:11 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A combo picture of BSP’s Danish Ali (left) and BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri. Photos: PTI and Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has referred the complaints against BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri, for using abusive language against BSP MP Danish Ali during the Special Session of the Parliament, to the Privileges Committee. Mr. Bidhuri made his remarks in the lower house on the last day of the Special Session on September 21.   

In a synchronised move, the member parties of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) had submitted independent complaints to the Speaker against Mr. Bidhuri. They also urged him to refer the complaints to the Privileges Committee for investigation. The tranche of complaints over the issue also includes the one made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey against Mr. Ali, for allegedly making provocative remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which he claimed incited Mr. Bidhuri to react.

