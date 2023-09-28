Lok Sabha Speaker refers complaints against BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri to Privileges Committee

September 28, 2023 05:11 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - New Delhi

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has referred the complaints against BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri, for using abusive language against BSP MP Danish Ali during the Special Session of the Parliament, to the Privileges Committee. Mr. Bidhuri made his remarks in the lower house on the last day of the Special Session on September 21.

In a synchronised move, the member parties of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) had submitted independent complaints to the Speaker against Mr. Bidhuri. They also urged him to refer the complaints to the Privileges Committee for investigation. The tranche of complaints over the issue also includes the one made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey against Mr. Ali, for allegedly making provocative remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which he claimed incited Mr. Bidhuri to react.

Mr. Dubey in a post on X (formerly Twitter) thanked Mr. Birla for the move. “It was possible because the BJP has a majority in Lok Sabha,” he said, listing out several previous incidents to assert that no committee was formed to probe such issues and nor was anyone punished. He cited the 2006 episode when RJD, JD(U), and Congress members were engaged in a fight and shoes flew across the floor of the House.

The committee is headed by BJP MP Sunil Kumar Singh.