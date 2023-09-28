HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hangzhou Asian Games | Agarwalla clinches first ever medal for India in individual dressage event

Astride Etro, Agarwalla scored 73.030 to finish third and clinched bronze. It is his second medal of the Asian Games.

September 28, 2023 03:46 pm | Updated 03:46 pm IST - Hangzhou

PTI
Anush Agarwalla rides his horse Etro as he competes in the Equestrian Dressage Individual Intermediate Freestyle event at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, on September 28, 2023.

Anush Agarwalla rides his horse Etro as he competes in the Equestrian Dressage Individual Intermediate Freestyle event at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, on September 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

India's Anush Agarwalla clinched a bronze medal in the individual dressage event, first ever for the country in this segment, of the equestrian competition at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on September 28.

Astride Etro, Agarwalla scored 73.030 to finish third and claimed his second medal of the Asian Games.

Bin Mahamad Fathil Mohd Qabil Ambak of Malaysia won the gold with a total score of 75.780, while Jacqueline Wing Ying Siu of Hong Kong bagged the silver scoring 73.450.

The other Indian in fray, Hriday Vipul Chheda, who topped the qualifying on Wednesday, was eliminated and did not feature in the medal competition.

Earlier, Agarwalla had teamed up with Chheda, Divyakriti Singh and Sudipti Hajela to win the dressage team gold after 41 years.

Related Topics

Summer Asian Games / equestrian

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.