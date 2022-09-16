The major news headlines of the day and more.

ED seizes ₹46.67 crore in money laundering probe into HPZ Token app case

During the searches in the case, which is based on a FIR registered by the Cyber Crime Police of Nagaland’s Kohima in October last year, the ED covered six business and residential premises in Delhi, Ghaziabad, Mumbai, Lucknow and Gaya. Besides, 16 other locations of banks, payment gateway branches and offices in Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jodhpur and Bengaluru were also searched.

Make portal to assist Ukraine-returned medical students in admissions to foreign colleges: Supreme Court to Centre

A Bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia said that there should be a transparent system and the web portal should specify complete details of the fees and the number of seats available in the alternate foreign universities from where they could complete their courses. At the outset, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre said that he is not taking an adversarial stand and sought time to get instruction from the government on the suggestions of the Bench. The Bench posted the matter for further hearing on September 23.

SCO should try to create resilient supply chain in our region, says PM Modi

SCO should try to create resilient supply chain in our region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. He added that COVID-19 and the Ukraine situation have resulted in hurdles in global supply chain, culminating in food and energy security crisis. “World is facing challenge of economic recovery,” said Mr. Modi. Therefore, better connectivity and giving transit rights is key to creating a better supply chain, he said.

PM Modi tells Vladimir Putin ‘now is not an era of war’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks on the sidelines of the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. It is the first meeting between the two leaders after the Ukraine conflict broke out in February this year. Mr. Modi told the Russian President that now is not a time for war, with food, fertiliser and fuel security among the major concerns of the world at present.

Gujarat Congress working president Jignesh Mevani sentenced to six months in jail in 2016 rioting case

The case, related to a road blockade agitation, was registered against Gujarat Congress’ working president and MLA Jignesh Mevani and 19 others at the University police station here in 2016 for staging road blockade to press their demand that an under-construction building of the law department of Gujarat University be named for Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Four arrested for Begusarai shooting that killed one, injured 11

The arrested people have been identified as Sumit Kumar, Yuvraj, Keshav alias Naga and Arjun, a senior police officer said. Seven policemen have been suspended for dereliction of duty after the incident. A 30-year-old man was killed and 11 others were critically injured when four men riding two motorcycles opened fire on passersby on September 13.

Criminalisation of marital rape | Supreme Court seeks Centre’s response

A Bench led by Justice Ajay Rastogi indicated that several similar petitions were also pending in the apex court and they would be listed together for hearing in February next year. The appeals follow a split decision from the Delhi High Court on whether or not to prosecute husbands for non-consensual sex with their wives. During the brief hearing, All India Democratic Women’s Association, represented by advocate Karuna Nundy, said both judges in the Bench in the Delhi High Court had agreed that the case raised a substantial question of law which required an authoritative ruling from the Supreme Court.

Delhi High Court to hear pleas over legal status of PM CARES fund on January 31

The Delhi High Court on September 16 listed for hearing on January 31 pleas concerning the legal status of the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) under the Constitution and the Right to Information Act. A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad also granted four weeks’ time to the Centre to file its reply in the matter in terms of an earlier order passed by the court.

Delhi excise policy row | ED quizzes AAP Minister Satyendar Jain in Tihar jail

The Enforcement Directorate questioned Delhi Minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain inside the Tihar jail in a money laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped excise policy, official sources said. ED officials recorded Mr. Jain’s statement according to the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The ED had moved a local court seeking its permission for the questioning. The court authorised the probe agency to carry out questioning on September 16, 22 and 23.

Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to join BJP on September 19

Punjab Lok Congress chief spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliawal said that Capt. Amaridner Singh would be joining the BJP on September 19, and would also announce the merger of PLC with the BJP. Around dozen of former MLAs will also join the BJP along with Capt. Amarinder Singh, he added. Further, an event will be subsequently held in Chandigarh in the next few days, where several leaders and members of the PLC will join the BJP, he also said.

Facebook India moves Bombay High Court against order to pay compensation for fraudulent advertisement

Facebook India Online Services and META Platforms Inc have approached the Bombay High Court challenging an order of a consumer redressal commission directing it to pay ₹25,599 to a labourer for non-delivery of a product he purchased online and fraudulent advertisement. A Nagpur bench of Justice Manish Pitale on Thursday heard two petitions filed by Facebook India Online Services Pvt Ltd and META Platforms Inc against the order passed by the District Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission, Gondia in June, 2022. The Commission had directed the companies to pay ₹599 to a person for non-delivery of a product purchased online and ₹25,000 for causing mental agony.

Fire engulfs 42-storey building in China, no deaths reported

Dozens of floors burned in the China Telecom building in the city of Changsha, the capital of central Hunan province. The city’s fire department said it sent 280 firefighters who were able to quickly extinguish the blaze on the 218-meter (720-foot) building. No injuries or deaths have been reported, China Telecom said in a statement. It said there was no disruption to cellphone service, but social media users complained of being unable to use their phones.

PM Sharif describes Pakistan as a ‘sea of water’ after floods; calls for action on climate change

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif was addressing the SCO’s Council of Heads of State (CHS) Summit in the Uzbek city of Samarkand, where he spoke about the climate catastrophe that has led to cataclysmic floods that killed more than 1,500 persons and affected over 33 million people. “The devastating floods in Pakistan are most definitely climate change-induced. It is the result of climate change, cloud outbursts, and unprecedented rains, combined with hill torrents coming down. All this put together makes Pakistan look like a sea of water,” he said.

IAEA Board of Governors passes resolution calling on Russia to leave Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Poland and Canada proposed the resolution on behalf of Ukraine, which is not a member of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s top decision-making body. It passed with 26 votes. Russia and China voted against it while seven Asian and African countries abstained.

China banned from attending Queen’s Lying-in-State in Parliament complex: U.K. media reports

The House of Commons Speaker has refused permission for a high-level Chinese government delegation to attend the Queen’s Lying-in-State at Westminster Hall within the Parliament complex before the funeral at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday, according to U.K. media reports. While the House of Commons said it did not comment on security matters, the media reports claimed that China would have a presence at the funeral but not be allowed into the Parliament building.

Sitharaman asks private sector to clear MSME dues in 45 days

Conceding that the Centre, State governments and state-owned enterprises have outstanding dues to the MSME sector, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the private sector also has dues to such small businesses from where it avails goods and services. “The private sector and industry should commit to make the payments in 45 days along with the books of accounts filed with the Registrar of Companies which make mention of outstanding dues. The private sector should also be ahead in this issue,” the Minister said at an event organized by Laghu Udyog Bharati, the RSS-affiliate devoted to small businesses.

Gautam Adani briefly listed as world’s second-richest person

Indian industrialist Gautam Adani briefly became the world’s second-richest person on the Forbes real-time billionaire tracker, weeks after becoming the first Asian to break into the top three. The billionaire’s net worth surged $4 billion overnight to $154 billion, according to Forbes, ranking him ahead of LVMH’s Bernard Arnault and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos.

Mark Boucher named head coach of Mumbai Indians

Boucher, who is currently the head coach of the South Africa men’s national team, had earlier this week announced he will be stepping down from the role after the upcoming T20 World Cup. “It is an honor and privilege to be appointed as Head Coach of MI. Their history and achievements as a franchise clearly put them up there as one of the most successful sporting franchises in all of world sport,” Boucher said in a media release.