PM Modi tells Vladimir Putin now ‘is not an era of war’

Agencies September 16, 2022 18:44 IST

The two leaders met on the sidelines on the Samarkand SCO summit in what was the first meeting between the two leaders after the Ukraine conflict broke out in February this year

Prime Minister Narendra modi interacting with Russian President Vladamir Putin on the sidelines of the SCO summit, in Samarkand, on September 16, 2022. Videograb: Twitter/@BJP4India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday held talks on the sidelines of the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). It is the first meeting between the two leaders after the Ukraine conflict broke out in February this year. Focus on PM Modi’s bilateral talks at the SCO Summit Prime Minister Modi told the Russian President that now is not a time for war, with food, fertiliser and fuel security among the major concerns of the world at present. India has not yet criticised Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. New Delhi has been pushing for resolution of the crisis through dialogue. “I know that today’s era is not an era of war, and I have spoken to you on the phone about this,” Mr. Modi told Mr. Putin on the sidelines of a regional security bloc summit in Uzbekistan.



