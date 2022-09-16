Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to join BJP on September 19

Amarinder Singh’s Punjab Lok Punjab Lok Congress party will be merged with the BJP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with former Punjab Chief Minister and chief of Punjab Lok Punjab Lok Congress, Amarinder Singh in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Amarinder Singh’s Punjab Lok Punjab Lok Congress party will be merged with the BJP.

Former Punjab Chief Minister and chief of Punjab Lok Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) Amarinder Singh is all set to join the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on September 19 in New Delhi.

Party’s chief spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliawal on Friday, September 16, 2022, told The Hindu that Capt. Amaridner Singh would be joining the BJP on September 19, and would also announce the merger of PLC with the BJP. Around dozen of former MLAs will also join the BJP along with Capt. Amarinder Singh, he added.

Also read: Punjab Congress battles multiple crises

He said an event will be subsequently held in Chandigarh in the next few days, where several leaders and members of the PLC will join the BJP, he said.

Meeting with Amit Shah

On September 12, Capt. Amarinder met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, since then there were speculation of his joining the BJP.

“Had a very productive meeting with Hon’ble Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Discussed various issues pertaining to national security, the rising cases of narco-terrorism in Punjab and the future roadmap for the overall holistic development of Punjab,” he had tweeted.

After the Congress party cornered Capt. Amarinder into resigning from the post of Chief Minister in 2021, the two-time Chief Minister floated the PLC. He later fought the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls in alliance with the BJP and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

His party failed to impress in the Assembly election as not a single candidate including himself was able to register a win. Capt. Amarinder lost from his home turf, the Patiala urban constituency.