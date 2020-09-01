Top news of the day: Former President Pranab Mukherjee cremated with full state honours; Supreme Court directs telcos to pay AGR dues in 10 years, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee, who passed away on Monday, was cremated with full military honours on Tuesday. The last rites were performed by his son, Abhijit Mukherjee, at the Lodhi crematorium on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed telecom companies 10 years’ time to pay their adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues to the government. The government had suggested a 20-year “formula” for telcos to make staggered payments of the dues.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the Reserve Bank of India, on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that the loan moratorium introduced during the COVID-19 lockdown could be “extendable to two years”.

The collapse of the Indian economy started with the November 2016 demonetisation, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi alleged on Tuesday. “GDP -23.9. The destruction of the country's economy started with the Demonetization. Since then, the government has been bringing in wrong policies one after another”, he tweeted.

Retired 1984 batch IAS officer of Bihar/Jharkhand cadre Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday took over as Election Commissioner, filling the vacancy caused by Ashok Lavasa moving to the Asian Development Bank.

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday set aside the National Security Act (NSA) order passed against Gorakhpur doctor Kafeel Khan and directed the Uttar Pradesh government to release him from jail forthwith.

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday condoled the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee and said the country has lost a distinguished leader and an outstanding Parliamentarian.

Calling the contempt proceedings against civil rights lawyer Prashant Bhushan a “dark chapter”, CPI’s Rajya Sabha member Binoy Viswam said that hopefully these proceedings were merely an “aberration” and future voices of critique and dissent would not be silenced.

All 13 members of the Chennai Super Kings contingent, who tested positive for COVID-19 early last week, have come out negative in the latest tests, the IPL team’s CEO K.S. Viswanathan told PTI on Tuesday.

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina, who pulled out of the IPL citing personal reasons, on Tuesday demanded a thorough probe into the violent attack on his aunt’s family in Punjab, revealing that after his uncle, his cousin has also died.

Intra-district bus services resumed across Tamil Nadu after a long gap on Tuesday, with the State government relaxing the COVID-19 lockdown. Patronage, however, was low. As inter-district bus services have not resumed, passengers had to get down at their respective district borders and board moffusil or town buses to reach their destinations.

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that the vaccine for coronavirus being developed by AstraZeneca has reached phase three clinical trials in the country and is very close to being finalised for approval.

