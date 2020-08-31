National

In pictures | Pranab Mukherjee (1935-2020)

Former President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on August 31, 2020.

Pranab Mukherjee entered politics in 1969 when late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi made him a Rajya Sabha MP. His first stint as Finance Minister was between 1982 and 1984. He was also the leader the Rajya Sabha from 1980 to 1985.

Obituary | The end of a long walk  

After the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi, the then Prime Minister Narasimha Rao made him Planning Commission Deputy Chairman in 1991 and eventually External Affairs Minister in 1995. He was instrumental in the ascension of Sonia Gandhi as party president in 1998.

Reactions to this death

Mr.Mukherjee won his first Lok Sabha election in 2004. Until his resignation in 2012, Mr. Mukherjee was the No. 2 in the Manmohan Singh Cabinet. Mr. Mukherjee held several key Cabinet portfolios — Defence (2004-06), External Affairs (2006-09) and Finance (2009-12).

In July 2012, Mr. Mukherjee comfortably defeated P.A. Sangma to become the 13th President of India.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee passes away on August 31, 2020. Photo: Sandeep Saxena
Former President Pranab Mukherjee is the only President to have headed the three big Ministries of Finance, External Affairs and Defence before assuming the highest office. In this February 27, 1982 photo, Mr. Mukherjee is seen perusing the Budget papers prior to its presentation in Parliament. Photo: N.Srinivasan
Pranab Mukherjee with Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Velayati in New Delhi on January 13, 1996. Photo: V. Sudershan
Pranab Mukherjee with Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao, Finance Minister Manmohan Singh and RBI Governor D. Subbarao in New Delhi on May 14, 1992 during the Planning Commission Meeting for the Eighth Five Year Plan. Photo: The Hindu Archives
Pranab Mukherjee meets Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, in New Delhi on January 10, 1992. Photo: The Hindu Archives
Pranab Mukherjee takes a look at the “Defence Procurement Procedure 2006” document, after releasing the same in New Delhi on August 30, 2006. Photo: S.Subramanium
Pranab Mukherjee during the release of his memoir “The Turbulent Years: 1980-96” at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Photo: PTI
In this December 2006 picture, External Affairs Minister Pranab Mukherjee is seen with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on her 60th birthday in New Delhi. Photo: R.V. Moorthy
In this July 2011 picture, Pranab Mukherjee meets DMK chief M. Karunanidhi in Chennai. Photo: Special Arrangement
The newly sworn-in President, Pranab Mukherjee seen on his arrival at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on July 25, 2012.
The newly sworn-in President Pranab Mukherjee arrives at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on July 25, 2012. Photo: S. Subramanium
President Pranab Mukherjee takes class for students of Dr. Rajendra Prasad Sarvodaya Vidyalaya on the eve of Teachers Day, at Rashtrapati Bhavan on September 4, 2015. Photo: PIB
Former President Pranab Mukharjee with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat during the concluding function of OTC and addressed the RSS cadre at Reshmbag Ground in Nagpur on June 7, 2018.
Pranab Mukharjee is with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat before addressing RSS cadre at Reshmbag Ground in Nagpur on June 7, 2018. Photo: S. Sudarshan
Pranab Mukherjee poses for photographs at the Mughal Garden in 2015.
