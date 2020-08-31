Political world and civil society reacts to Pranab Mukherjee's death | Latest updates

Former President Pranab Mukherjee has passed away, his son Abhijit Mukherjee has said.

“With a Heavy Heart , this is to inform you that my father Shri #PranabMukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers ,duas & prarthanas from people throughout India ! I thank all of You,” Mr. Abhijit Mukherjee tweeted.

Obituary | The end of a long walk

President Ram Nath Kovind

Sad to hear that former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee is no more. His demise is passing of an era. A colossus in public life, he served Mother India with the spirit of a sage. The nation mourns losing one of its worthiest sons. Condolences to his family, friends & all citizens.

Endowed with perspicacity and wisdom, Bharat Ratna Shri Mukherjee combined tradition and modernity. In his 5 decade long illustrious public life, he remained rooted to the ground irrespective of the exalted offices he held. He endeared himself to people across political spectrum.

As the First Citizen, he continued to connect with everyone, bringing Rashtrapati Bhavan closer to the people. He opened its gates for public visit. His decision to discontinue the use of the honorific 'His Excellency' was historic.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

“The country has lost an elder statesman in his death. He rose from humble beginnings to occupy the country’s highest constitutional position through hard work, discipline and dedication,” the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Mr. Naidu.

Mukherjee brought dignity and decorum to every post held by him during his long and distinguished public service, the vice president observed.

“My deepest condolences to the bereaved family members. Om Shanti,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society.

During his political career that spanned decades, Shri Pranab Mukherjee made long-lasting contributions in key economic and strategic ministries. He was an outstanding Parliamentarian, always well-prepared, extremely articulate as well as witty.

As India’s President, Shri Pranab Mukherjee made Rashtrapati Bhavan even more accessible to common citizens. He made the President’s house a centre of learning, innovation, culture, science and literature. His wise counsel on key policy matters will never be forgotten by me.

I was new to Delhi in 2014. From Day 1, I was blessed to have the guidance, support and blessings of Shri Pranab Mukherjee. I will always cherish my interactions with him. Condolences to his family, friends, admirers and supporters across India. Om Shanti.

Singapore in India

Our deepest condolences on the passing of Shri Pranab Mukherjee. His dedication and passion to serving India over his long and sterling career is an inspiration to all. He was also a good friend of Singapore and contributed immensely to strengthening relations. We will miss him.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

“Deeply anguished on the passing away of former President of India, Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee ji. He was a vastly experienced leader who served the nation with utmost devotion. Pranab da’s distinguished career is a matter of great pride for the entire country,” Mr. Shah tweeted.

“His demise has left a huge void in Indian polity. My sincerest condolences are with his family and followers on this irreparable loss. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti,” the minister said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

With great sadness, the nation receives the news of the unfortunate demise of our former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee. I join the country in paying homage to him. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family and friends.

Shashi Tharoor

The last time I shared a stage with @CitiznMukherjee, our respected Pranab-da, was just a few months ago. He seemed well&spoke at length in his inimitable style. The loss for so many of us is personal as well as political. A statesman&guide is no more

Anand Sharma

Deeply saddened by the death of shri Pranab Mukherjee. India has lost a great leader and statesman at a time when nation needed his wise guidance. @INCIndia has lost a stalwart who made enormous contribution to public life in his long and illustrious career.Pranab da will be fondly remembered as a great Parliamentarian for his erudition, articulation commitment to democracy

Manish Tewari

My Condolences on sad demise of @CitiznMukherjee . I first met him way back in 1975 as a ten year old at our residence in Chandigarh. Had privilege of knowing him closely over the years. Brilliant & Mercurial. He did not suffer fools easily. May his soul rest in peace.

Ashwani Kumar

In the passing away of Bharat Ratna President Pranab Mukherjee,India has lost its great son who did his nation proud.A scholar statesman he strode like a colossus on India’s political firmament and contributed in different capacities in the task of nation building .His knowledge of the Constitution and its functioning was better than most constitutional lawyers .He was a virtual encyclopedia of the nations political and parliamentary history and very early in his politics life ,his talents were recognized by Indira ji. A grateful nation will remember its great son with reverence and gratitude.