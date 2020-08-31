Former President Pranab Mukherjee passes away

Earlier on Monday morning, the condition of the former President had declined.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee has passed away, his son Abhijit Mukherjee has said.

“With a Heavy Heart , this is to inform you that my father Shri #PranabMukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers ,duas & prarthanas from people throughout India ! I thank all of You,” Mr. Abhijit Mukherjee tweeted.

Earlier on Monday morning, the condition of the former President had declined. He was in septic shock due to a lung infection that he developed last week, the Army’s Research and Referral (R&R) hospital had said.

“There is a decline in the medical condition of Pranab Mukherjee since yesterday. He is in septic shock due to his lung infection and is being managed by team of specialists. He continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support,” R&R hospital said in the statement.

Mr. Mukherjee developed lung infection on August 19. On August 25, his renal parameters were slightly deranged and he was being treated for them. On August 10, he underwent lifesaving emergency surgery for brain clot at R&R hospital and has since been on ventilator support. He had also tested positive for COVID-19.