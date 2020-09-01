Rajiv Kumar takes over as Election Commissioner

Retired 1984 batch IAS officer of Bihar/Jharkhand cadre Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday took over as Election Commissioner, filling the vacancy caused by Ashok Lavasa moving to the Asian Development Bank.
Mr. Kumar, who retired as Union Finance Secretary in February last after 36 years in the IAS, had been appointed the chairman of the Public Enterprises Selection Board from April 2020 till demitting office on Monday, according to an Election Commission of India (ECI) statement.
“He has keen commitment to use of technology applications and to bring about amendments in extant policy regime towards greater transparency, delivery of services to citizens directly, eliminating intermediaries”, the statement said.
Mr. Lavasa was named by the ADB as the vice-president of private sector operations and public-private partnerships in July when the ECI was preparing for Bihar Assembly elections.
The ECI recently issued guidelines for conducting the elections during the COVID-19 pandemic.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath