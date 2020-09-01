Rajiv Kumar takes over as Election Commissioner

Vacancy caused by Ashok Lavasa moving to Asian Development Bank.

Retired 1984 batch IAS officer of Bihar/Jharkhand cadre Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday took over as Election Commissioner, filling the vacancy caused by Ashok Lavasa moving to the Asian Development Bank.

Mr. Kumar, who retired as Union Finance Secretary in February last after 36 years in the IAS, had been appointed the chairman of the Public Enterprises Selection Board from April 2020 till demitting office on Monday, according to an Election Commission of India (ECI) statement.

“He has keen commitment to use of technology applications and to bring about amendments in extant policy regime towards greater transparency, delivery of services to citizens directly, eliminating intermediaries”, the statement said.

Mr. Lavasa was named by the ADB as the vice-president of private sector operations and public-private partnerships in July when the ECI was preparing for Bihar Assembly elections.

The ECI recently issued guidelines for conducting the elections during the COVID-19 pandemic.