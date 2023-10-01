October 01, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST

Hangzhou Asian Games athletics | Sable becomes first Indian to win 3,000m steeplechase gold, Toor defends shot put title

Avinash Sable became the first Indian man to win the gold medal in 3000m steeplechase at the Asian Games while shot-putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor defended his title with an amazing final throw to beat back the challenge from his Saudi Arabian rival in Hangzhou on October 1. Sable, the 29-year-old national record holder, earned India its first gold medal in athletics, completing the race in 8:19.50 seconds. Toor, the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games gold medallist, came up with a mighty throw of 20.36 metres on his sixth and last attempt to overhaul his Saudi rival Mohamed Daouda Tolo’s distance of 20.18 metres. In the 1500m for women, India’s Harmilan Bains won a silver while Ajay Kumar Saroj and Jinson Johnson won silver and bronze respectively in the men’s 1500m.

Hangzhou Asian Games shooting | Indian shooters return with best ever haul of 22 medals

Indian trap exponents made it a memorable final day of shooting competitions in Hangzhou with the men’s team clinching a gold and Kynan Chenai taking the individual bronze after the women had won the team silver at the Asian Games. With three medals in trap on the last day of competition, Indian shooters will return home with an amazing haul of 22 medals — seven gold, nine silver and six bronze — their best ever in the continental showpiece.

Hangzhou Asian Games boxing | Parveen seals Olympic berth; Nikhat settles for bronze

World Championship bronze medallist boxer Parveen Hooda assured India of a medal and also grabbed a Paris Olympic quota by moving into the 57kg semifinals, but Nikhat Zareen bowed out in the semifinals at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on October 1 Parveen, who won the bronze medal in the 63kg at the 2022 World Boxing Championships, moved past Uzbekistan’s Sitora Turdibekova by unanimous verdict in the quarterfinal.

AFSPA extended in four districts of Assam, withdrawn from four others

The Assam Police on October 1 said the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act or AFSPA has been extended in four districts of the State for six more months. At the Assam Police Day 2023 celebrations in Guwahati, DGP Gyanendra Pratap Singh said the ‘disturbed area’ tag, which allows enforcement of the AFSPA, has, however, been withdrawn from four other districts.

PM Modi announces setting up of National Turmeric Board, tribal university in Telangana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the setting up of a National Turmeric Board in Telangana and also ₹900 crore Sammakka-Sarakka Central Tribal University in Mulug at an official function where he commissioned and laid foundation stone to projects worth more than ₹13,500 crore at Mahabubnagar on October 1. The projects include Suryapet-Khammam highway, 38 km new railway line between Jaklair-Krishna reducing distance by 102 km to Goa; Warangal to Khammam to Vijayawada highway, a new train between Kacheguda and Raichur, new buildings at University of Hyderabad, HPCL pipeline between Hasan-Cherlapalli pipeline project and BPCL multi-product pipeline from Krishnapatnam to Malkapur, virtually.

IAF chopper makes emergency landing in Madhya Pradesh, all six persons on board safe: police

An aircraft of the Indian Air Force with six persons on board made an “emergency” landing at a village in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal on October 1 due to a technical snag, a police official said. The pilot and the five crew members are safe, Berasia police station inspector Narendra Kulaste, who was at the spot, said. The incident took place at around 8.45 a.m., he added.

Sidhu bats for INDIA bloc amid Punjab Congress’s opposition to allying with AAP

Amid resistance in his party on allying with the ruling AAP in Punjab, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on October 1 said the opposition INDIA bloc stands like a “tall mountain” and its grandeur will not be affected by a storm here and there. “Punjab must understand that this is an election to choose India’s prime minister and not Punjab’s chief minister,” he said in a post on ‘X’.

One has to face consequences for mistakes: Jharkhand Governor on CM’s mining lease case

Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan on October 1 said one has to face consequences for one’s actions, referring to the mining lease case involving Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Mr. Radhakrishnan also stressed on the need for stern action against organised crime and Maoists in the state, expressing strong displeasure over the manner in which criminal gangs were “operating from jail” and security personnel were being killed by red rebels.

Kannada film actor arrested in road accident case

A 48-year-old home maker was killed and her 58-year-old husband critically injured after a speeding SUV, allegedly driven by Kannada film actor Nagabhushan N. S., rammed into them on Vasanthapura Main Road on the night of September 30. The couple were on their evening walk when the accused mowed them down. The actor was driving his car from Uttarahalli towards Konanakunte Cross allegedly in a rash and negligent manner. He lost control of the vehicle and knocked down the couple before crashing into an electric pole.

Commercial LPG prices hiked by over ₹200

State-run Oil marketing companies have hiked the prices of 19-kg commercial liquefied petroleum gas cylinders by a little over ₹200 each with effect from October 1. Prices of LPG are revised on the first of every month. In Chennai, the new price is ₹1,898/cylinder. It was ₹1,685 per cylinder in September. In Delhi it is now ₹1,731.50 per cylinder (it was Rs. 1522.50/bottle), it is ₹1,839.50/ cylinder in Kolkata (it was ₹1,636/cylinder) and in Mumbai it is now ₹1,684, with the price on September 1 being ₹1,482.

Suicide bomber detonates device in Turkish capital; second assailant killed in shootout in Ankara

A suicide bomber detonated an explosive device in the heart of the Turkish capital, Ankara, on October 1, hours before Parliament was scheduled to reopen after a three-month summer recess. A second assailant was killed in a shootout with police, Turkiye’s Interior Minister said. Two police officers were slightly injured during the attack near an entrance to the Ministry of Interior Affairs, Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on X (formerly, Twitter). President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the terrorists failed in their “latest attempt” to threaten citizens’ peace and security. “They have not achieved their goals and will never achieve them,” he said in Parliament, adding in the speech that Turkey will continue to ensure that its southern borders are secure from outside militants.

Slovakia election: A populist former PM looks heading for victory

A populist former prime minister who campaigned on a pro-Russian and anti-American message looked to be heading for victory in early parliamentary elections in Slovakia, according to preliminary results early on October 1. With results from almost 88% of about 6,000 polling stations counted by the Slovak Statistics Office, former Prime Minister Robert Fico and his leftist Smer, or Direction, party led with 23.7 % of the vote.

GST revenue growth slowed to 10.2% in September

Growth in India’s gross GST revenues slowed to 10.2% in September from around 10.8% in the previous two months, but collections improved 2.3% over August revenues to touch ₹1,62,712 crore. Revenues from domestic transactions (including import of services) are 14% higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year, and this is the fourth time that the gross GST kitty has crossed ₹1.60 lakh crore mark in 2023-24, the Finance Ministry said.