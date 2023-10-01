Turkish govt. says ‘terrorist attack’ in heart of Ankara

October 01, 2023 01:16 pm | Updated 01:16 pm IST - ANKARA, Turkey

Turkey’s Interior Affairs Minister says a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device near his Ministry on October 1 while a second assailant was killed in a shootout with police.

Ali Yerlikaya said two police officers were slightly injured during the attack in the Turkish capital, Ankara. The attack occurred hours before Parliament was scheduled to reopen following a summer recess.

A loud explosion was heard was heard Sunday, Turkish media reports said. Some reports said the explosion was followed by gunfire.

Parliament is scheduled to reopen on Sunday following a summer recess. Security forces have set up barriers in the area.

Television footage showed bomb squads working near a parked vehicle in the area.