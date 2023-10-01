HamberMenu
IAF chopper makes emergency landing in Madhya Pradesh, all six persons on board safe: police

The aircraft, on way to Jhansi from Bhopal, developed a technical fault

October 01, 2023 01:47 pm | Updated 01:47 pm IST - Bhopal

PTI
Officials stand near an Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper after making an emergency landing in the fields at Dungariya, in Bhopal district, on October 1, 2023.

Officials stand near an Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper after making an emergency landing in the fields at Dungariya, in Bhopal district, on October 1, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

An aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) with six persons on board made an "emergency" landing at a village in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal on October 1 due to a technical snag, a police official said.

The pilot and the five crew members are safe, Berasia police station inspector Narendra Kulaste, who was at the spot, told PTI over phone.

The incident took place at around 8.45 a.m., he said.

The aircraft, of IAF's III HU unit, made the "emergency" landing in a sugarcane field near a lake in Dungariya village, nearly 60 km from the Bhopal district headquarters, he said.

The aircraft, on way to Jhansi from Bhopal, developed a technical fault, the official said.

A team of the IAF has reached the site to fix the technical problem. Another team of technicians is expected to reach Dungariya village from Nagpur shortly, he added.

