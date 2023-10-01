HamberMenu
Commercial LPG prices hiked by over ₹200

In Chennai, the new price is ₹1,898/cylinder. It was ₹1,685 per cylinder in September

October 01, 2023 11:43 am | Updated 11:44 am IST - CHENNAI 

Deepa H. Ramakrishnan
File photo of a worker unloading the LPG Cylinder.

File photo of a worker unloading the LPG Cylinder. | Photo Credit: K. PICHUMANI

State-run Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have hiked the prices of 19-kg commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders by a little over ₹200 each with effect from October 1. Prices of LPG are revised on the first of every month. 

In Chennai, the new price is ₹1,898/cylinder. It was ₹1,685 per cylinder in September. In Delhi it is now ₹1,731.50 per cylinder (it was Rs. 1522.50/bottle), it is ₹1,839.50/ cylinder in Kolkata (it was ₹1,636/cylinder) and in Mumbai it is now ₹1,684, with the price on September 1 being ₹1,482. 

A hotelier said such increases only added burden on the end consumer. Some hotels were selling a plate of two idlies at ₹105. Idlies are the most commonly consumed items on the breakfast menu and those are priced anywhere between ₹55/ plate to ₹105/plate. 

Meanwhile, auto LPG prices too have witnessed an upward revision from Sunday. The new rate is ₹53.64 per kilo, while the old rate was ₹53.64/kg. The hike is ₹6.11/kg. 

Selwin, an autorickshaw driver, said this hike was uncalled for amidst rising prices of essential commodities. “We are unable to make ends meet. Already CNG and petrol prices are quite high making LPG a better alternative due to its pricing. But if prices keep increasing then it will no longer be viable to be in the business,” he said. 

Comments

