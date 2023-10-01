HamberMenu
Kannada film actor arrested in road accident case

The Kumaraswamy layout traffic police rushed to the spot, arrested the actor Nagabhushana and seized the car for further investigation

October 01, 2023 01:28 pm | Updated 01:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

Imran Gowhar
Imran Gowhar
Kannada film actor Nagabhushan S. S. File.

Kannada film actor Nagabhushan S. S. File.

A 48-year-old home maker was killed and her 58-year-old husband critically injured after a speeding SUV, allegedly driven by Kannada film actor Nagabhushan S. S., rammed into them on Vasanthapura Main Road on the night of September 30.

The couple were on their evening walk when the accused mowed them down. The actor was driving his car from Uttarahalli towards Konanakunte Cross allegedly in a rash and negligent manner. He lost control of the vehicle and knocked down the couple before crashing into an electric pole.

The severely injured Prema (48) and Krishna B (58) were rushed to a private hospital. While Prema succumbed to her injuries on the way to the hospital, her husband Krishna is being treated in an Intensive Care Unit. He continues to be critical.

The Kumaraswamy layout traffic police rushed to the spot, arrested the actor Nagabhushana and seized the car for further investigation. The accused was subjected to medical examination to ascertain whether he was drunk while driving.

Nagabhushana is known for his recent comic roles in Kannada films.

