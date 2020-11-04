Top news of the day: Legal challenges loom as U.S. Presidential race is locked in a dead heat; Arnab Goswami arrested in abetment to suicide case, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

U.S. Presidential Election 2020 | Tight races in battleground States

A late burst of votes in Wisconsin gave Joe Biden a small lead in the State, but it was still too early to call the race. Hundreds of thousands of votes were also outstanding in Michigan and Pennsylvania. | Results

U.S. Presidential Election 2020 | What might happen if U.S. election result is disputed?

Despite incomplete results from several battleground States, President Donald Trump proclaimed victory. The premature move confirmed worries Democrats had voiced for weeks that Mr. Trump would seek to dispute the election results. That could set off any number of legal and political dramas in which the Presidency could be determined by some combination of the courts, State politicians and Congress.

Anvay Naik had named Goswami in his suicide note in 2018.

The suicide note mentioned that along with Mr Goswami, Feroz Shaikh of IcastX/Skimedia owed Naik ₹4 crore for his project at Andheri and Neetish Sarda of Smartworks is alleged to have not paid ₹55 lakh for his projects at Magarpatta and Baner.

The Department of Military Affairs proposes increasing the age of retirement of Colonels from 54 to 57, for Brigadiers from 56 to 58 and for Major Generals from 58 to 59. The same is applicable to equivalent ranks in other Services.

Over 4,400 criminal trials are pending against legislators. Of this over 2,500 trials involve sitting legislators.

Seventy-six per cent of the new confirmed COVID-19 cases are from 10 States and UTs, with Kerala and Delhi contributing the maximum over 6,000 cases each. Maharashtra follows them with more than 4,000 new cases, according to data released by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

Led by Amarinder Singh, all Congress MLAs and MPs from Punjab staged a dharna at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Amazon.in on Wednesday entered into a partnership to provide customers the option to book and pay for their HP GAS cylinder refill.

The game title was released in 2016 and quickly garnered global attention and more than $832 million in player spending in 202.

The disappearing messages feature can be enabled by users in individual chats, while only group admins can turn it on or off on groups. If a user doesn’t open WhatsApp in the seven-day period, the message will disappear.

Maradona was admitted to the Ipensa clinic in La Plata, Argentina, on November 2 for anemia and dehydration, before being transferred to Olivos Clinic in Buenos Aires Province.

Jasprit Bumrah remained static at the second spot in the bowler’s list.

IPL 2020 | Little to separate as ambitious Delhi Capitals face mighty Mumbai Indians

They stand on the opposite ends of IPL’s success spectrum but there is little to separate between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals in the tournament’s 13th edition as they head into a blockbuster first qualifier in Dubai on October 4.