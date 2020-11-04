Alexa, book my Hindustan Petroleum LPG cylinder

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Amazon.in on Wednesday entered into a partnership to provide customers the option to book and pay for their HP GAS cylinder refill.

Customers of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation can now call in LPG refills by just saying: Alexa, book my HP GAS cylinder, to Alexa-enabled devices such as Amazon Echo, Fire TV Stick or any third-party speaker with Alexa built-in.

Alexa will retrieve the amount against the registered HP GAS mobile number/LPG ID linked to the Amazon account for existing Amazon Pay users and ask for customer confirmation before processing the payment, as per a statement from Amazon.

The tie-up allows customers to book and pay for their cylinder even before delivery providing a swifter, seamless and convenient experience while reducing dependence on cash. Customers can go to the Amazon Pay tab on their trusted Amazon website/app book the cylinder and pay using any digital mode such as UPI, Credit Cards, Debit Cards and Net-banking, said the statement.

“HPCL has always been a pioneer in digitally transforming all aspects of marketing, including LPG marketing in the country. Our partnership with Amazon to facilitate HP GAS booking and payment online is another step towards bettering customer experience and furthering the Digital India initiative” said Rakesh Misri, Director – Marketing, HPCL.