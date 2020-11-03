Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to lead ‘relay dharna’ of MLAs in New Delhi on Nov. 4

To highlight State’s power crisis and critical essential supplies situation amid continued suspension of goods trains by railways

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said that as President Ram Nath Kovind had not given time for a meeting, he would lead a ‘relay dharna’ of MLAs in New Delhi on November 4 to highlight the State’s power crisis and critical essential supplies situation amid continued suspension of goods trains by the railways.

As the crisis triggered by the suspension of goods trains had aggravated, resulting in complete shut-down of all power plants as well as curtailment of agricultural and vegetables supplies, he had decided to hold a symbolic ‘relay dharna at Rajghat’ in Delhi to bring the State’s grim situation to the Centre’s notice, he stated.

Since Section 144 was in place in Delhi, Congress MLAs would go from Punjab Bhawan to Rajghat in batches of four only and he would lead the first batch.

He appealed to MLAs of other political parties too to join the ‘dharnas’ in the interest of the State which, he said, was facing a dire situation at present with the last of the private power plants also shutting down on November 3. “GVK has announced it will close down operations today since coal stocks had complete run out. The public and other private power plants in the State have shut down earlier,” he claimed.

‘Grim situation’

The situation on the ground was grim as the State had run out of coal, urea, DAP and other essential supplies due to the decision of the railways not to ply goods trains even after the farmers eased their blockade to allow such movement. “With its bid for power purchase not cleared for today, the State was facing extreme power shortage, all agricultural and vegetable supplies had been curtailed, and high loss feeders power supply had been cut,” he said, adding that the people of Punjab were staring at a dark festival season.

The continued and inexplicable suspension of goods trains was also having serious consequences for Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh, he stated.

‘President refused meeting’

Soon after the special Assembly session, in which all parties unanimously resolved to seek time from the President for November 4 (or any other suitable date) to seek his intervention on the farm bills issue, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), on October 21, sent a letter to Rashtrapati Bhavan seeking a meeting. A reminder was subsequently sent on October 29, in response to which the CMO received a letter on November 2, rejecting the request for a meeting on grounds of the State amendment bills were still pending with the Governor for consideration.

The Chief Minister said that as far as the State amendment bills, introduced under Article 254 (ii) were concerned, the Governor’s role was limited to forwarding the same to the President in accordance with the constitutional provisions. “In any case, as the letter from his office had made it clear, that was not the only issue on which the State needed the President’s intervention,” he said. He accused the Central government of step-motherly treatment towards Punjab. He termed the recent developments against India’s constitutionally mandated federal character.