US Presidential Elections 2020 | Trends and results

U.S. voters are heading to polling stations to decide who will become the next President of the United States on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, with a choice of the two oldest candidates in the country’s history – 74-year-old incumbent Donald Trump, and Democrat Joe Biden, aged 77.
A large number of voters are likely to post in their ballot due to the coronavirus pandemic, meaning the result may not be known until days - if not weeks - later, and raises the prospect of a contested election due to alleged mail-in voting fraud.
Here is a responsive interactive graphic showing the results of the presidential election on a geographical map and a cartogram (i.e. with the size of the state reflecting the weight of the electoral college votes in that state). There is also a breakdown of the state-by-state results. The results update automatically on the day. Before the results start coming in, projection results from polls are shown.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath