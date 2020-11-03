International

US Presidential Elections 2020 | Trends and results

U.S. voters are heading to polling stations to decide who will become the next President of the United States on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, with a choice of the two oldest candidates in the country’s history – 74-year-old incumbent Donald Trump, and Democrat Joe Biden, aged 77.

A large number of voters are likely to post in their ballot due to the coronavirus pandemic, meaning the result may not be known until days - if not weeks - later, and raises the prospect of a contested election due to alleged mail-in voting fraud.

 

Here is a responsive interactive graphic showing the results of the presidential election on a geographical map and a cartogram (i.e. with the size of the state reflecting the weight of the electoral college votes in that state). There is also a breakdown of the state-by-state results. The results update automatically on the day. Before the results start coming in, projection results from polls are shown.

Related Topics
US PRESIDENTIAL POLLS
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 3, 2020 5:48:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/us-presidential-elections-2020-trends-and-results/article33012854.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY