Top news of the day: Health Ministry says Omicron doesn’t escape RTPCR, Rapid Antigen tests; India’s GDP growth at 8.4 % in July-September quarter, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

“States are advised for target/prioritised testing of passengers from the not at-risk countries also as part of the ramped up testing by the states,” says a Ministry release.

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh has called for vigilance against the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, given its immune escape potential and possible transmissibility advantage as compared to the Delta variant. However, currently there is no evidence of the importation and transmission of the Omicron variant in the Indian subcontinent.

“The measures... are proportionate and responsible, and will buy us time in the face of this new variant,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

The GDP growth in April-June quarter this fiscal stood at 20.1 %. The Indian economy had contracted by 24.4 % in April-June in 2020.

Parliament proceedings | Congress, Opposition MPs walk out of Rajya Sabha over suspension of 12 MPs

According to sources, the Opposition parties decided stay away from Rajya Sabha proceedings for the day. However, for now no call has been taken on boycotting the entire session.

Contempt case | Cannot wait for Vijay Mallya ‘forever’, says Supreme Court

Apex court fixes sentence hearing on January 18.

Jayalalithaa death | Supreme Court to pass orders on forming medical board

Board will help inquiry panel gather facts relating to death of former T.N. Chief Minister.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh came to the rescue of a Dalit girl who could not secure admission to the IIT-BHU in Varanasi for failing to pay the fees of ₹15,000 due to a financial crisis brought about by her father’s illness. The judge volunteered to pay the requisite fees.

Teachers remember Mr. Agrawal as a hardworking genius who topped his department.

Fireworks peppered the sky at midnight as Barbados officially became a republic, with screens set up across the island so people could watch the event that featured an orchestra with more than 100 steel pan players and numerous artists. It was also broadcast online, prompting a flurry of excited messages from Bajans living in the United States, Canada and beyond.

Speaking to Iranian state television, Ali Bagheri, Iran’s top nuclear negotiator, referred to everything discussed thus far as merely a “draft.” It remained unclear whether that represented an opening gambit by Iran’s new president or signalled serious trouble for those hoping to restore the 2015 deal that saw Tehran strictly limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.

Replying to a series of questions in the Rajya Sabha, the Finance Minister said, “This Bill, once the Cabinet clears, will come into the House.”

On a month-on-month basis, output was 7.3% higher in October compared to September’s seven-month low print of the Index of eight core industries. These sectors account for 40.27% of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

Virat Kohli and his men are scheduled to land in Johannesburg by December 9 but there have been some concerns about the tour due to the Omicron variant’s discovery in the region which has led to travel restrictions by several countries.