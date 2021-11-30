India's GDP growth at 8.4 % in July-Sept

The GDP growth in April-June quarter this fiscal stood at 20.1 %.

India's economic growth slowed to 8.4 % in the second quarter of 2021-22, mainly due to waning low base effect, official data showed on Tuesday.

The GDP growth in April-June quarter this fiscal stood at 20.1 %. The Indian economy had contracted by 24.4 % in April-June last year.

The gross domestic product (GDP) had contracted by 7.4 % in the corresponding July-September quarter of 2020-21, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

GDP at Constant (2011-12) Prices in April-September 2021-22 (H1 2021-22) is estimated at ₹ 68.11 lakh crore as against ₹ 59.92 lakh crore during the corresponding period of previous year, showing a growth of 13.7 % in H1 2021-22 as against a contraction of 15.9 % during the same period last year, it stated.

The government had imposed a nationwide lockdown at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

China has recorded a growth of 4.9 % in the July-September period of 2021.